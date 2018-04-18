Porsche executives have offices raided as part of fraud investigation

<p>Prosecutors from Stuttgart and Munich were joined by some 160 police officers in a search of "10 sites" in the states of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, the Stuttgart prosecutor's office said in a statement.</p><p>The three unnamed individuals are under investigation for suspected fraud and false advertising stemming from the manipulation of exhaust treatment in diesel vehicles manufactured by Porsche.</p><p>"The three accused consist of one member of Porsche's executive board and one senior manager. The third accused no longer works for Porsche," prosecutors said.</p><p>Porsche confirmed the raids in a statement to AFP, adding that searches were taking place at the company's offices in the southwestern city of Stuttgart, as well as at Audi offices in Ingolstadt.</p><p>Both luxury brands are owned by parent company Volkswagen.</p><p>"Audi AG and Porsche AG are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities," a Porsche spokesman said.</p><p><strong>Sea of legal woes</strong></p><p>It is the first Porsche's offices have been searched over the diesel cheating controversy, while raids have in the past taken place at VW and Audi.</p><p>Prosecutors declined to give further details about the raids, which come less than a week after the Volkswagen group replaced its CEO -- former Porsche boss Matthias Mueller -- in a bid to turn the page on the "dieselgate" scandal.</p><p>Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to using so-called "defeat device" software to cheat regulatory pollution tests in some 11 million cars worldwide, mainly in its own-brand VW cars but also in those made by Audi, Porsche, Skoda and Seat.</p><p>Mueller, who led Porsche between 2010 and 2015, took the helm of the VW group in the turbulent days after the scandal broke.</p><p>But he too came into prosecutors' sights as the group plunged into a sea of legal challenges at home and abroad that have already cost the auto giant over 25 billion euros ($31 billion) in fines, buybacks and compensation.</p><p>Stuttgart prosecutors said last year they were investigating Mueller over market manipulation, suspecting he failed to share information about the diesel cheating scandal quickly enough with shareholders.</p><p>Last Friday, Mueller was replaced as CEO by VW brand chief Herbert Diess, who has vowed to steer the company out of the crisis by pushing on with much-needed reforms and continue a shift towards electric cars and sustainable mobility.</p>