Summer in April? Highs of up to 30C on the way for parts of Germany

Warm temperatures are forecast to hit some areas of Germany as early as Tuesday, according to the German Weather Service (DWD), when highs of 25C are predicted around the Upper Rhine region.

On Wednesday and Thursday, some regions across Deutschland will see highs of more than 25C - meteorologically this is considered a summer day.

SEE ALSO: Eight wonderful ways to celebrate spring in Germany

In the west of the country on Wednesday, highs will range from 23C to 28C and in the east between 19C and 25C. Apart from a few clouds here and there, DWD predicts lots of sunshine for Wednesday with no precipitation.

Meanwhile on Thursday, which is forecast to be mostly sunny nationwide, maximum temperatures of 30C are predicted around the Rhine region, 20C in the northeast, and 18C along the coasts.

The summery temperatures will continue on Friday, which is also set to be bright and pleasant with highs ranging from 25C and 30C locally. The mercury in the north will rise to between 20C and 26C, and 17C along the coasts.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will likely drop and it will be a bit cooler, according to DWD.