New for Members: fewer adverts on The Local Germany

10 April 2018
12:15 CEST+02:00
We've been asking you what you want from The Local, and one of the most frequent replies has been that you'd like to see fewer ads. Well now, if you're a Member of The Local, we can offer you just that.

While you will still see our sponsored content and the occasional banner ad, most of the ads – including the recommended articles ('You may like') at the bottom of each article – will disappear from The Local when you are logged in.

We hope that this will enhance your experience of our site.

Of course, becoming a Member also means that you get unlimited access to our website as well as exclusive in-depth content on the issues most important to internationals in Germany. Plus, you are doing a great thing by supporting independent journalism.  

If you're not already a Member of The Local, click here to join today – we've got some really cheap offers to get you started.

