Berlin has the fastest rising house prices in the world, study finds

<p>It comes as no surprise that Berlin prices are on the rise. However, that Berlin ranks as the city with the fastest rising real estate market in the world is a staggering statistic for the capital's inhabitants.</p><p>According to a <a href="http://content.knightfrank.com/research/1026/documents/en/global-residential-cities-index-q4-2017-5413.pdf" target="_blank">Global Residential Cities Index</a> from British consulting firm Knight Frank, real estate prices in the rest of the world aren't rising at even nearly the same rate as in Berlin.</p><p>On average, the growth rate in real estate prices internationally is at 4.5 percent, down from the 7 percent average recorded a year before.</p><p>This means that for much of the rest of the world, the percentage of increase in real estate prices has dropped.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180315/in-berlins-housing-market-people-are-getting-mad-people-are-getting-scared" target="_blank">'In Berlin's housing market people are getting mad, getting scared'</a></strong></p><p>At the end of 2016, there were 12 cities, most of them in China, that registered in the report as having price growth above 20 percent. A year later, only one city fell into this category: Berlin. </p><p>The percentage jump in real estate pricing from 2016 to 2017 in Berlin was an astronomical 20.5 percent, wrote Knight Frank in its publication on Tuesday.</p><p>Berlin is well ahead of a total of 150 metropolises, including Hong Kong, Paris, Seoul and London. Three other German cities are in the top ten: Hamburg (+14.1 percent), Munich (+13.8) and Frankfurt / Main (+13.4).</p><p>In the Global Residential Cities Index from 2016, the rankings were still almost entirely led by Chinese mega-cities. Joining Berlin in the top 10 rising real estates were Vancouver, Budapest and Rotterdam</p><p>The study cites strong population growth and a good employment situation as reasons for Berlin's rise in the charts.</p><div><strong>LEARN MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180410/2-million-affordable-apartments-lacking-in-berlin-and-other-german-cities">Berlin takes lead: 2 million affordable apartments lacking in Germany</a></strong></div>