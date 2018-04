As meteorologists at the German Weather Service (DWD) predicted, heavy storms hit areas of Germany on Tuesday, particularly the country’s most populous state NRW.

The Bergisches Land mountainous region and city and surrounding area of Siegen were hardest hit. Several roads and basements were reported as being flooded but no major damage was recorded, police said on Wednesday morning.

The fire brigade in Düsseldorf completed ten missions related to the heavy rains, many of them having to do with flooded basements, according to a spokesperson.

In Wuppertal, the fire brigade was called to operations more than 50 times, many of them due to flooded cellars, a spokesman said. Similarly, in Krefeld, the emergency services were repeatedly called out on missions due to flooded basements or loose roof tiles.

The DWD predict that NRW as well as parts of northern Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse and Thuringia could see more thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Heavy rain and lightning are expected to hit the northern half of NRW around noon. Wind speeds of up to 50 km/h are also forecast.

In the evening the weather is predicted to calm down and heading into Thursday the showers are expected to subside. Highs of between 15C and 19C are predicted and lows will hover between 6C and 10C.

But don’t put away your umbrellas just yet.

For Thursday, partly cloudy skies are forecast but the afternoon or the evening could see showers or even thunderstorms in and around the NRW region. Though it should remain mostly dry particularly in the southwest of the country.

And on Friday DWD meteorologists state that in varying regions of the north and central Germany, heavy showers and lightning could take place. Wind speeds will be moderate and the showers will gradually diminish heading into Saturday.