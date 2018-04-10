Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Family dog bites seven-month-old baby to death in Hesse

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
10 April 2018
11:09 CEST+02:00
hessendogattackpets

Share this article

Family dog bites seven-month-old baby to death in Hesse
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
10 April 2018
11:09 CEST+02:00
A seven-month-old boy died late Monday night after he was attacked by the family's dog in the town of Bad König in Hesse.

The animal reportedly bit the baby on his head on Monday while the family was at home, police and prosecutors announced Tuesday. 

The cause of the animal’s attack, as well as its history of aggression, is unknown.

The dog, reportedly a mixed-breed of dogs known for their fighting ability, was brought to an animal shelter following the attack. While in the shelter, the dog was described by workers as displaying aggressive behaviour, reported a police spokeswoman.

According to the police announcement, the father of the young boy immediately contacted the emergency services after the biting incident, and medics then took the child to an emergency clinic.

At first, the baby's condition remained stable, but the infant died the same evening due to his injuries. Prosecutors in the town report the child’s parents as being in a state of shock.

Local police secured further evidence at the scene on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Mother and son found dead at home in Hannover after mauling by dog

Vet in Hanover mauling case under investigation

The veterinary office of the Hanover District Court may face penal and employment consequences for not acting on earlier reports of increased hostility from Staffordshire mix “Chico”, Hannover councillor Axel von der Ohe told the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung on Monday.

As early as 2011, the veterinary office had received evidence of increased aggression of the dog from the Hanover District Court, reports indicate.

A legal guardian of the family had reported these incidents of aggression to the Hannover court.

Included in evidence is a psychiatric report claiming that the 27 year old son was mentally unable to care for the dog. He also refused to comply with a court ordered appraisal of the animal after the earlier incidents, a problem which the veterinary staff did not followed up on.

"It is hard to explain why the indications we had received were not followed up," said von der Ohe.

The issue of Chico’s future also remains unclear, as Hannover officials decide if the animal should be euthanized or kept permanently in a special facility.

As of Monday, an online petition calling for the dog’s life to be spared had reached over a quarter of a million signatures, said the animal shelter where Chico is being held.

The decision about Chico’s life rests on whether or not authorities believe she still poses a public danger. Shelter officials said that they have not reached a final decision.

hessendogattackpets
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Lufthansa cancels 800 flights Tuesday in airport strikes across Germany
  2. Summery t-shirt weather to continue for the next few days
  3. How a visit home to Canada made me realize I couldn't move back for good
  4. Ramming attack in Münster: what we know
  5. Ten excellent reasons to become a Member of The Local
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/04
Huawei Research Center in Munich
10/04
Piano teachers or schools that teach in English
10/04
Good horror films
10/04
Why are Brits "Tommy" and Germans "Jerry"?
10/04
Prescription drugs, pharmacies, and insurance
10/04
Garage or parking space rental?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

10/04
Return from Russia - the long walk home.
06/04
2018 Short Film Series - Berlin
21/03
Web Services Development
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
View all notices
Advertisement