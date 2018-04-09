The Local's meaty vegan guide to Berlin

Vöner

The giant rotating wheel of smoked goodness in the heart of Friedrichshain looks suspiciously like a Döner. Yet it's actually a tempting slab of Tempeh, shaved off and placed in a big Brot in the same fashion as its meaty twin. This Vöner, an abbreviation for Vegetarian döner, also comes complete with the usual salad filling and your choice of sauce. We must say the peanut sauce is an excellent choice. Still not fulfilled by this fake meat? Try the veggie Currywurst, a tofu dog topped with a sweet and savoury sauce.

Address: Boxhagener Straße 56 (Friedrichshain)

Der vegetarische Metzger

A vegetarian butcher shop sounds like the ultimate oxymoron. But Der vegetarische Metzger is a Kreuzberg institution devoted to the best Vleisch possible. Open since 1962 - long before the formation of Berlin’s hipster vegan scene - the Metzger also serves up pre-cooked hits like cheeseless chili cheese fries, burgers and shawarmas with vegan dressing.

Address: Bergmannstraße 1 (Kreuzberg)

Burrito Baby Berlin

This aptly named Mexican joint in Neukölln carries a selection as large as the size of its burritos of veggie-friendly fare. Try the scrumptious “Vegan hit” which includes Soja Schnitzel and Cashew Creme. The “BBQ” with black beans and tofu is another top pick for anyone craving Mexican made healthy.

Address: Pflügerstraße 11 (Neukölln)

Yoyo Foodworld

After a first glance at this menu with names such as Chicken Schnitzel Burger and Bavarian wrap, it would be difficult to tell that it’s 100 percent vegan. Yet all the traditional fast food dishes at Yoyo Foodworld are exactly that. There is even a selection of traditional German dishes, such as the Käsespätzle made with a soy cheese substitute. Calling itself the "first vegan fast food restaurant in Germany," Yoyo is just a stone's throw from Boxhagener Platz.

Address: Gärtnerstraße 27 (Friedrichshain)

Sfizy

The first vegan pizza place in all of Europe, this kitschy kitchen decked in 70s decor serves not only gourmet pizzas but also every Italian-themed item you can imagine, from over-fired thin crusted delights to lasagne with vegan cheese and a meat-flavoured tomato sauce. Even omnivores will be impressed with the tasty cheeseless choices.

Address: Treptower Straße 95 (Neukölln)

Pizzare

If you still have a cheesy craving after Sfizy, this casual pizza place off the trendy Eberswalder Strasse is a good way to get your fix. They have an extensive menu with some fancy favourites such as a slice with Shiitake mushrooms, caramelized onions and of course vegan mozzarella cheese. There is even a lasagne with “Bechamel sauce” and a creamy tiramisu.

Address: Eberswalder Straße 21 (Prenzlauer Berg)

Chay Viet

In the mood for traditional scrumptious dumplings minus the typical meaty interior? The charming Chay Viet on Brunnenstraße offers a wide selection of veggie tofu Eintöpfe (stews) which will please omnivores and veggies alike. They also offer the Vietnamese national dish Cha La Lot made veggie: marinated tofu is wrapped into betel leaves and fresh salad.

Address: Brunnenstraße 164 (Mitte)

Momos

From the outside this hole in the wall does not seem too spectacular. Inspired by Nepalese momos, this cafe on Chauseestraße serves an array of vegetarian dumplings with strange but satisfying ingredients such as spinach and sheep’s cheese or pumpkin and chickpeas. They also have a selection of dessert dumplings such as walnut chocolate brownies.

Address: Chausseestraße 2

Cookies Cream

This is perhaps not the name you might expect of an all-vegan restaurant, and that's not the only confusing thing about this eatery.

Finding this place seems like some sort of an initiation ceremony - you have to weave through a courtyard just off Friedrichstraße trying to find a tiny name on a doorbell. Then you wander up a dark stairway to a surprisingly fancy restaurant that serves up a seasonal rotating menu of the finest of vegan tastes.

Address: Behrenstraße 55 (Mitte)

Kopps

A classy classic in Mitte, this candle-lit restaurant serves up a creative rotating menu of meatless fare from local farms. If you stop by during their sunnier hours, try the all-you-can-eat vegan buffet, which is available both Saturday and Sunday until 4 pm, and offers traditional treats done sans dairy, such as a tasty tofu scramble and Belgian waffles.

Address: Linienstraße 94 (Mitte)

Lucky Leek

One of the few vegan restaurants to land in the famed Michelin Guide, this posh Prenzlauer Berg bistro operates under the auspices of star chef Josita Hartanto. The fine five-course menus will include treats such as mushroom risotto with “feta” and beetroot carpaccio with marinated eggplant, red onions and dill sour cream if you're keen on something particularly fancy.

Address: Kollwitzstraße 54 (Prenzlauer Berg)

Chaostheorie

For some tasty finger futter as you grab a drink, the cosy Chaostheorie bar offers a selection that includes double cheese nachos and double chocolate cake. Even their creamy cocktails such as the salted caramel and blueberry cheesecake "Freakshakes" are made without milk. The bar is also known for its regular livestyle events, including a weekly Vegan Singles Night, should you be looking to meet your meatless match.

Address: Schliemannstraße 15 (Prenzlauer Berg)

Alaska

In southern Europe, it’s often the norm to receive a free bite when you order a drink. A Spanish bar in the heart of Reuterkiez, Alaska brings the phenomenon up north, with a twist. All of their free tapas are 100 percent vegan, including the eggless tortilla, vegan camembert cheese and ‘patatas bravas’ or traditional pieces of potato with vegan aioli. They even offer a Churros Sunday if you’re a fan of the traditional deep fried pastry stick dipped in chocolate.

Address: Reuterstraße 85 (Neukölln)