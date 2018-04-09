Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Summery t-shirt weather to continue for the next few days

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
9 April 2018
10:55 CEST+02:00
weathersummersundwdforecast

Share this article

Summery t-shirt weather to continue for the next few days
People in a park in Baden-Württemberg on Saturday. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
9 April 2018
10:55 CEST+02:00
As German meteorologists predicted last week, the mercury rose well into the 20s at the weekend. And the warm temperatures are forecast to remain in the upcoming days.

The high pressure which has arrived in Germany, bringing with it warm air, isn’t leaving us just yet, according to the German Weather Service (DWD).

DWD states that temperatures on Saturday reached values of 25C and higher in some areas - meteorologically this is considered a summer day. On Sunday it got even warmer; the mercury peaked at 27C in one town in Baden-Württemberg. Some outdoor swimming pools chose to open up for the season on Sunday, including one in Halle and one in Freiburg.

With the exception of coastal and mountainous regions, the start to the week will see highs of 20C to 25C, the DWD reports, adding that maximum temperatures will remain in the 20s for the rest of the week at least until Thursday.

That means there’s plenty of time to take advantage of the t-shirt weather and fire up the barbecue, or relax in a nearby park.

The summer-like weather is actually not that unusual for this time of year, according to the DWD.

The warm temperatures just seem unusual due to the recent cold period, German meteorologists add. The Easter weekend saw dramatically different weather as thick snowfall covered Berlin, Hamburg and other parts of the north and east.

weathersummersundwdforecast
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ramming attack in Münster: what we know
  2. Lufthansa cancels 800 flights Tuesday in airport strikes across Germany
  3. Three dead after 'disturbed' driver ploughs into crowd in Münster
  4. Summery t-shirt weather to continue for the next few days
  5. Passengers warned to expect serious delays at four German airports due to strikes
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/04
Why are Brits "Tommy" and Germans "Jerry"?
09/04
Dispute with landlord over mould in an apartment
09/04
Professional translation services German/English
09/04
Freelance while employee
09/04
Getting a trailer for my car
09/04
Munich babysitters available
View all discussions

Noticeboard

06/04
2018 Short Film Series - Berlin
21/03
Web Services Development
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
View all notices
Advertisement