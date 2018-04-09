Summery t-shirt weather to continue for the next few days

The high pressure which has arrived in Germany, bringing with it warm air, isn’t leaving us just yet, according to the German Weather Service (DWD).

DWD states that temperatures on Saturday reached values of 25C and higher in some areas - meteorologically this is considered a summer day. On Sunday it got even warmer; the mercury peaked at 27C in one town in Baden-Württemberg. Some outdoor swimming pools chose to open up for the season on Sunday, including one in Halle and one in Freiburg.

With the exception of coastal and mountainous regions, the start to the week will see highs of 20C to 25C, the DWD reports, adding that maximum temperatures will remain in the 20s for the rest of the week at least until Thursday.

That means there’s plenty of time to take advantage of the t-shirt weather and fire up the barbecue, or relax in a nearby park.

The summer-like weather is actually not that unusual for this time of year, according to the DWD.

The warm temperatures just seem unusual due to the recent cold period, German meteorologists add. The Easter weekend saw dramatically different weather as thick snowfall covered Berlin, Hamburg and other parts of the north and east.