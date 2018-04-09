Six men released after no evidence found of terror plot against Berlin half marathon

<p>Searches of their homes and vehicles had netted neither weapons nor explosives or other evidence.</p><p>"The detainees are being released," Berlin police spokeswoman Patricia Braemer told AFP.</p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180408/six-arrested-on-suspicion-of-berlin-half-marathon-plot" target="_blank">After terror arrests, Berlin police step back from talk of half marathon plot</a></strong></li></ul><p>Interior Minister Horst Seehofer nonetheless praised the detentions Sunday as a prudent preventative measure for a country that has suffered several deadly jihadist attacks.</p><p>"We have a very tense security situation," Seehofer said, adding that Germany faced the continued threat of another attack at any time.</p><p>Berlin authorities said Sunday they had detained the men aged 18 to 21 after receiving indications of a possible plot to carry out a "violent crime" at the sports event.</p><p>The security services said that on that basis, and after a deadly van rampage on Saturday in the western German city of Münster, they had decided to swoop on the suspects.</p><p>The half marathon, which drew 36,000 runners and big crowds of onlookers with 630 police in attendance, went off without incident.</p><p>The Die Welt and Der Tagesspiegel newspapers reported that one of the six detainees had links to Tunisian asylum-seeker Anis Amri, who carried out a deadly truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market in December 2016.</p><p>Amri had hijacked a truck and murdered its Polish driver before killing another 11 people and wounding dozens more by ploughing the heavy vehicle through the crowd.</p><p>He was shot dead by Italian police in Milan four days later while on the run.</p><p>Germany, like other European countries, remains a target for Islamist militants, in particular because of its involvement in the coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria and its deployment in Afghanistan since 2001.</p><p>German security services estimate there are around 10,000 Islamist radicals in Germany, some 1,600 of whom are suspected of being potentially violent.</p>