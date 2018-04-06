Erotic chain Beate Uhse to be reinvigorated by new investor

With its lines in lingerie, sex toys and pornography, adult entertainment company Beate Uhse ruled the roost in the sex industry for decades, before going bankrupt last December.

Yet there is hope on the horizon for the struggling sex shop chain, it emerged on Friday, with financial investment company Robus Capital set to step in to keep the company alive.

“If all goes to plan, then Robus Capital will take over the recoverable elements of the company at the beginning of May,” the company’s bankruptcy attorney Georg Bernsau told WirtschaftsWoche.

The surviving elements of the business are to be consolidated into a subsidiary called “be you GmbH”, Bernsau explained, saying that the move would save “around 150” jobs at Beate Uhse.

According to WirtschaftsWoche, the restructuring would see departments such as marketing retained in Germany, and an increased sales drive through online, third-party companies such as Amazon.

Founded in 1946 by former Luftwaffe Pilot Beate Rotermund-Uhse, the company to which she gave her name opened the world’s first sex shop in Flensburg in 1962.

Beate Uhse had suffered immensely in recent years, as it struggled to keep its head above water in the digital era.



It declared insolvency last December, with chairman Michael Specht expressing the hope that the move would help “clean up” the business.