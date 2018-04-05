Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Merkel to visit Trump in Washington at end of April: report

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
5 April 2018
11:00 CEST+02:00
merkeltrumpdiplomacyus

Share this article

Merkel to visit Trump in Washington at end of April: report
Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
5 April 2018
11:00 CEST+02:00
Angela Merkel is set to visit US president Donald Trump at the end of April, according to reports in the German media.

The German Chancellor is planning to visit Washington DC on April 27th, Bild reported on Thursday.

Though the visit is yet to be confirmed, Bild claimed that this is to be expected. They point out that Merkel’s last visit to Washington was only confirmed by the Americans days before it happened.

This would be Merkel’s second visit to the White House since Trump’s inauguration.

If it were to take place on April 27th, Merkel’s visit would fall on the same day as South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meet for historic talks in the peninsula’s Demilitarized Zone.
 
Merkel's last visit to Washington, in March last year, was most memorable for Trump's apparent refusal to shake the Chancellor's hand during a press event.
 
merkeltrumpdiplomacyus
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement