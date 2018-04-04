Mother and son found dead at home in Hanover after mauling by dog

<p>The pair were discovered at their flat in Hanover, capital of Lower Saxony, on Tuesday evening, after a relative saw the bloodied body of one of the victims through a window and rang the emergency services.</p><p>Firefighters were called in to capture the dog who was still inside the residence, Hanover police said in a statement.</p><p>Fire personnel broke down the door and caught the dog by using a sling.</p><p>"Initial examinations by a coroner suggest the 52-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son were killed by the dog," it read.</p><p>Police investigations into the incident are continuing, the statement added.</p><p>A law change implemented several years ago means that all dog owners in Lower Saxony have to obtain a <i>Hundeführerschein</i> (dog holding licence) when they buy a canine.</p><p>To obtain the licence, owners have to pass a theoretical test before they buy the dog and a practical test within a year of purchasing the animal. The licence was instructed in order to bring down the number of deaths and injuries caused by attack dogs.</p><div><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20171123/everything-you-need-to-know-about-having-a-pet-in-germany" target="_blank">Everything you need to know about having a pet in Germany</a></strong></div>