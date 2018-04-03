Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Crash involving sightseeing bus in Hamburg leaves four badly injured

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 April 2018
12:59 CEST+02:00
accidenttour bushamburgtraffic

Share this article

Crash involving sightseeing bus in Hamburg leaves four badly injured
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 April 2018
12:59 CEST+02:00
On Easter-Monday afternoon a crash involving a car and a double-decker sightseeing bus in Hamburg left four badly injured and seven harmed.

The Hamburg Fire Department issued a press release concerning the accident on Monday afternoon. They report that the crash occurred when the sightseeing bus packed with tourists collided with the car at high speed, resulting in four serious injuries and leaving the passengers of the car and bus trapped in their vehicles. As of yet, the cause of the accident is unknown.

A large number of personnel from the Hamburg Fire Department, Bundeswehr Rescue Service and the German Red Cross were immediately sent to the scene, where first responders treated the four individuals with severe injuries.

Seven passengers on the tourist bus were also found to have suffered minor injuries, and were also treated within the ambulance of the Hamburg Fire Department at the scene of the crash.

The Hamburg Fire Department said that the four seriously-injured persons, who were all riding in the car involved in the crash, were only able to be freed from the vehicle through the use of a hydraulic cutting machine.

After they were rescued, all four were cared for by emergency attendants on-scene before being transported to the hospital’s emergency room via helicopter. They are currently being treated by local physicians.

Among those brought to the hospital was a pregnant passenger from the sightseeing tour bus, who the Hamburg Fire Department believes was unharmed in the incident, but examined as a precautionary measure.

Hamburg’s Fire Department praised the response of emergency personnel in their press release, saying that “first responders provided and cared for the 11 injured... in an exemplary manner and effectively supported the rescue measures of the Hamburg Fire Brigade.”

Among the first responders present at the crash was a Mönchengladbach Fire Department employee, who was visiting Hamburg for the Easter holiday.

The accident itself required a mass-effort on the part of Hamburg’s emergency response team, and involved more than six ambulances, a fire service crane and a rescue helicopter.

accidenttour bushamburgtraffic
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Let’s Split: This year’s must-make city break

What makes the perfect city break? If it’s a combination of captivating culture, breathtaking scenery, a Mediterranean climate, and mouthwatering cuisine, then Split is a city that has it all.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Everything that changes in Germany in April 2018
  2. Migrants in Israel to resettle in Germany, Italy, Canada: Netanyahu
  3. Hundreds rally in Berlin calling for Puigdemont's release
  4. 10 German words that strike fear into the hearts of expats
  5. German prosecutors apply for Puigdemont to be deported to Spain
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/04
Areas of Munich with larger Muslim populations
03/04
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB) Thursday 12 April, in Stuttgart
03/04
Munich Hash House Harriers - next run: 4pm Sat. 07.Apr.2018
03/04
Hurghada, Egypt
03/04
German tax on sale of u.s. property?
03/04
Professional translation services German/English
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/03
Web Services Development
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
View all notices
Advertisement