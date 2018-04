FestungsLeucten, Koblenz, March 29th-April 2nd & April 6th-8th

Photo: DPA

The fact that it is still snowing in several parts of Germany might make some of us laugh rather hollowly at the following suggestion. But this light show on the Rhine river claims that it is "ringing in the summer season on Fort Ehrenbreitstein."

The festival promises to bedazzle all those who attend with breathtaking lights and sounds that will create a whole new experience at the fort.

Thuringian Bach Weeks, Thuringia , March 21st-April 15th

Photo: Marco Borgreve

Bach might be most closely associated with Leipzig where he worked as a music director of its famous Thomaskirche, but the state of Thuringia also has its links to the great man. He was baptized and married in the state and spent much of his early career composing music there.

The three weeks of music at several “authentic” Bach sites promise to be a treat for lovers of baroque music as well as regular tourists.

Highlights include a performance by the Bach Collegium Japan at the Bach Church in Arnstadt and Le Concert Des Nations with Catalan gamba player Jordi Savall.

Spring Festival, Nuremberg, March 31st-April 15th

Photo: DPA

This storied festival dates all the way back to 1826 when it was established as a celebration of the birthday and naming day of Bavarian King Ludwig I.

Bavaria being Bavaria, there is lots of beer on offer. A little tip: if you pay a visit on Tuesday April 3rd, a litre of beer will only cost €5.90 - almost half the price you would fork out at Oktoberfest.

All the fairground rides your heart could desire will be there for you, as will rotisserie chicken and other heart-stopping festival goodies.

This being spring, there is also an Easter flavour, with the Osterhase hiding eggs for children to hunt.

Watch the cherry blossoms bloom, Bonn

Photo: DPA

Every spring the Japanese cherry blossom trees in the Bonn Altstadt start to bloom. A vast number of cherry trees unfold their full bloom, transforming the narrow roads into a pink seas of flowers. The view is so spectacular it has even made it onto various internet lists of the most beautiful tree tunnels in the world.

Bonn celebrates the yearly awakening of nature with street concerts, fashion shows and readings. For anyone in the Rhine region, this natural wonder needs to be seen at least once.

Games Week Berlin, April 23rd-29th

Photo: DPA

A whole week of access to the most cutting edge technology in gaming sounds almost too good to be true to most Berlin gamers.

About 15,000 people are expected for this festival of finger bashing. Events will take place at various spots across the capital and include conferences, recruitment events and gaming championships.

One particular highlight is sure to be the Independent Video Games Festival "A Maze" at Urban Spree.

Lange Nacht der Musik, Munich, April 28th-29th

Photo: DPA

Munich will be transformed into a wall of sound on April 28th, when a barrage of 400 concerts will kick off across the city which will last until 3am the next morning.

Visitors to the ambitious festival can see gigs at 100 different locations,with shuttle buses driving people from site to site. With just one ticket you gain access to all the locations, which include pubs, clubs, restaurants, hotels and even churches, while travel on the buses is also included.

Almost every genre you could possibly imagine will be covered during the seven densely-packed hours. Two of the city’s orchestras compete with beatboxers and classic rock bands for people’s attention.

Revolution? Revolution!, Hamburg, April 25th-Feb 2019

Hamburg in 1909. DPA

At the end of April a huge exhibition will open its door to the public at the Hamburg Historical Museum to mark a century since revolution coursed through the streets of the harbour city.

This exhibit looks set to be thrilling for anyone absorbed by history. At the entrance the curators have reconstructed a Hamburg street from 1918, complete with revolutionary pamphlets, weapons and uniforms.

Visitors to the museum will also have the chance to meet characters from the time at a cafe. Cafes were important meeting points for revolutionaries of the early 20th century. Stop in for a cup of coffee and you could also become involved in a seditious plot.