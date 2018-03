German media said the teenage girl's 21-year-old brother had attacked her with a knife because she wanted to be separated from a Syrian man whom she had married under Islamic law.

The brother and the Syrian man are both under investigation for attempted murder over the attack on February 27th, added the reports.

Jan Holzner, spokesman for prosecutors, told Schwäbische Zeitung that investigators now believe that the parents too "participated in the act" and are accusing them of grievous bodily harm.