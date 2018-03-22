Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
LinkedIn to open second German office in Berlin

22 March 2018
LinkedIn to open second German office in Berlin
Photo: DPA
22 March 2018
The professional social network LinkedIn announced on Thursday that it will open a new office in Berlin, making Germany the first European country in which it has two offices.

The Berlin office is planned to open in the second half of 2018 and will initially employ between 15 and 20 people. It will supplement the social media company’s DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) headquarters in Munich, which currently employs around 80 staff.

“Berlin offers us excellent employees and growth perspectives,” said Barbara Wittmann, director of recruiting at LinkedIn Germany. “It is our vision to create economic opportunities for our members, for companies and for the public sector. We are delighted to be able to make a contribution to Berlin and its metropolitan region.”

The Microsoft-owned social network has been aggressively targeting the German market in recent years, which has traditionally been dominated by Xing, a Hamburg-based company.

By the end of December last year, LinkedIn had around 11 million users in the DACH region, around 2 million shy of the number of Xing users.

The social network says they initially plan to move into a shared office in a central Berlin location before finding their own space.

