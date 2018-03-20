Snow falls on first day of spring in much of Germany

<p>Berlin in particular turned into a vast snowscape, with all parts of the city from Treptower Park to Alexanderplatz coated in a growing amount of white.</p><p>The day has a historic average temperature of 8 degrees, according to Accuweather.com, in contrast to today's high temperature of 3 degrees and low temperature of -4 degrees. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1521541552_snow1pub.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 402px;" /></p><p>Pedestrians brave the snow by foot and bike in the Berlin district of Friedrichshain.Credit: DPA</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1521541585_snowphoto3.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 450px;" /></p><p>Berlin's Neptune Fountain near Alexanderplatz is coated with a layer of frost. Credit: DPA</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1521542723_birdinsnow1.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 437px;" /></p><p>A crow picks at the ice with its beak on Berlin's Landwehrkanal. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1521542434_smallcyclist.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 493px;" /></p><p>A determined child cyclist pedaling through a park in Cologne. Credit: DPA</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1521541626_snow2pub.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 438px;" /></p><p>In Hanover, a light layer of ice can be seen on a linden flower. Credit: DPA</p>