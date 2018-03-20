Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Snow falls on first day of spring in much of Germany

Snow falls on first day of spring in much of Germany
A woman braves the cold in Berlin. Photo: DPA
Germans across the country noted the irony of white winter weather on the official first day of spring.

Berlin in particular turned into a vast snowscape, with all parts of the city from Treptower Park to Alexanderplatz coated in a growing amount of white.

The day has a historic average temperature of 8 degrees, according to Accuweather.com, in contrast to today's high temperature of 3 degrees and low temperature of -4 degrees. 

Pedestrians brave the snow by foot and bike in the Berlin district of Friedrichshain.Credit: DPA

Berlin's Neptune Fountain near Alexanderplatz is coated with a layer of frost. Credit: DPA

A crow picks at the ice with its beak on Berlin's Landwehrkanal. 

A determined child cyclist pedaling through a park in Cologne. Credit: DPA

In Hanover, a light layer of ice can be seen on a linden flower. Credit: DPA

