Winter making a comeback: snow and polar air on the way for Germany

Wintry conditions are on the way for Deutschland, according to the German Weather Service (DWD), which predicts frost and even snow and slippery roads in some areas.

On Monday the DWD had already forecast cold polar air from the northeast to arrive in Germany by the end of the week.

This Friday, temperatures are expected to drop significantly. The cold air is set to hit the north of the country first, with lows of between -3C and -10C in northern Germany. Meanwhile the south and the southwest will see lows of between -3C and 2C.

In the evening, the DWD also predicts snowfall in several regions, particularly in mid-Germany. In North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) and Saxony, five to ten centimetres of snowfall is predicted. Motorists are warned to take care as roads may be slippery.

Hoch Irenäus bringt nicht nur Schnee sondern auch eisige Luft! Zumindest zwei Tage Dauerfrost sind somit wieder im Angebot. Nachts verbreitet mäßiger Frost, teils auch strenger Frost unter -10 Grad. Die Temperaturentwicklung nach ICON in Farbe. /V pic.twitter.com/heU0mBsZqr — DWD (@DWD_presse) March 15, 2018

By early Saturday morning, the icy air will make its way down south and temperatures will be below freezing across much of the country. Snowfall is predicted to take place, especially around the Moselle and Main rivers. In Bavaria, up to ten centimetres of snow is forecast.

In areas of NRW and northern Hesse, it could get as cold as -8C. Across the country it will likely feel colder than the actual temperature due to strong winds, DWD states. Depending on the region and altitude, wind chill values will range between -10C and -25C.

On Sunday, especially in the south, there will still be some snowfall but precipitation will slow down throughout the course of the day. Similar to Saturday, it won't get warmer than 4C across much of Germany.

It’s not all bad news though. By the middle of next week, milder air masses are expected to flow back toward Deutschland. Double-digit temperatures will likely be seen at the end of next week, according to German meteorologists.