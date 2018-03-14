AfD lawmaker fined €1,000 for tweeting photo of anti-Merkel ballot

<p>Bundestag speaker Wolfgang Schäuble, Germany's former hardline finance minister, disqualified the ballot of Petr Bystron of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and fined him $1,240 after the MP posted the image on Twitter.</p><p>"He knowingly violated the principle of the secrecy of the vote," Schäuble told the chamber, calling it a "grave violation of the order and dignity of the Bundestag".</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Nicht meine Kanzlerin. <a href="https://t.co/IrJ4Ry5899">pic.twitter.com/IrJ4Ry5899</a></p>— Petr Bystron (@PetrBystronAfD) <a href="https://twitter.com/PetrBystronAfD/status/973834724295823361?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 14, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>Bystron had posted the photo apparently taken behind the curtain of the polling booth with the caption "Not my chancellor".</p><p>Separately, an AfD member, Matthias Vogler, was removed from the viewing stands of the Bundestag for unfurling a banner reading "Merkel must go" during her swearing-in.</p><p>Merkel, bruised by half a year of post-election coalition haggling, was <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180314/merkel-elected-to-fourth-term-as-german-chancellor" target="_blank">narrowly confirmed by parliament Wednesday to her fourth and likely final term</a> at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.</p>