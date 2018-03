The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues, the DWD predicts.

Despite a spring in temperatures at the weekend, when it was mild and sunny in large parts of the country, only about two weeks ago -30.5C was recorded at the weather station on top of Zugspitze, the highest mountain in Germany. That was the furthest the mercury fell at the end of February since records began.

And it looks like winter isn’t completely behind us, particularly in northern Deutschland.

By the end of the week it could be "significantly colder," says meteorologist Dominik Jung from wetter.net.

A significant drop in temperatures is forecast for Saturday; in the northeast, frost is expected with temperatures of between -6C and 0C. And it could feel colder than that with gusts of wind, DWD states, adding that this is around 10C below what's usual for the season.

"Polar air is coming for us this weekend. Originating from inside the Arctic Circle, the air masses will travel across Finland, the Baltic Sea and eastern Europe before reaching Germany,” says Dr. Alexander Hildebrand, a meteorologist at wetter.com.

How long the cold will last is difficult to forecast, according to Hildebrand.

Before the frosty conditions expected this weekend, during the week it will be cloudy across much of the Bundesrepublik with heavy rainfall in some areas, predicts the DWD.

Tuesday, much like Monday, is expected to be rainy and cloudy, DWD meteorologists state, with highs reaching between 8C and 13C. Meanwhile on the coasts and in the low mountainous areas, Germany will see temperatures ranging from 3C to 7C.