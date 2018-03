The men, who were employed at the ITB Berlin fair by a private security firm, surrounded the Israeli tourism board's stand and shouted “Free Palestine" and “Freiheit für Palästina”, according to Tagesspiegel.

Police pulled the men away and they were later suspended from their jobs.

According to witnesses spoken to by Tagesspiegel, the three men appeared to be of Arabic background.

ITB Berlin, the world's largest tourism fair, is attended by roughly 11,000 exhibitors from 180 countries.

Berlin police have previously said that men who work for private security firms in the capital occasionally have connections to radical mosques.

There has been recent concern about a rise in anti-Semitism in Berlin’s immigrant neighbourhoods after Israeli flags were burned at an anti-Israel demo late last year. However police statistics show no recent rise in anti-Semitic crime in Germany.

