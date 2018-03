It is the sort of experience that you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy. An elderly woman went shopping for her weekly groceries in the German state of Thuringia on Friday and wandered into the fruit aisle. While picking up an orange, she felt a stinging pain on her stomach, reports the Thüringer Allgemeine.

Bite wound with the two tell-tale black marks

At home, the 76 year old noticed a bite on her belly with two distinctive black marks. When the bite marks became inflamed, the pensioner went to her doctor, who confirmed her worst fears: a snake bite.

The type of snake that left such a fearsome mark, however, is still unknown. The serpent's origins will only be determined through the result of the woman's blood test and by tracing the supply chain of the orange dealer.

Supermarkt in Tiefenort wegen Schlangenalarm gesperrt. Kundin (76) wurde an der Obsttheke möglicherweise von einer Schlange gebissen. Bürgermeister ließ Markt vorsorglich schließen. Suche nach dem Reptil hält an. Frau ist wohlauf, jedoch in ambulanter Behandlung. pic.twitter.com/Y4Vi0s7ocY — BlaulichtnewsTH (@BlaulichtnewsTH) March 5, 2018

Snake nowhere to be found

The supermarket in the town of Tiefenort shut down as soon as the incident was reported. But the hunt for the dangerous reptile has yet to produce success. Based on the size of the mega-store, this is no surprise.

A reptile expert called in to catch the creature told Bild it was like "searching for a needle in a haystack."

Employees have placed double-sided tape on the floor of the shop, hoping to trap the exotic guest as it slithers along the ground.

The pensioner is reportedly recovering well from the bite.

