Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

EU urges Germany to introduce air pollution toll for drivers

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
7 March 2018
11:32 CET+01:00
eudieselbanpollutiondrivingtoll

Share this article

EU urges Germany to introduce air pollution toll for drivers
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
7 March 2018
11:32 CET+01:00
German cities should fight air pollution by charging drivers tolls according to their vehicle's emissions, rather than slapping general bans on older models, European Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said Wednesday.

After a top court last month ruled driving bans in some city zones for the most polluting diesel vehicles were legal, German commuters, politicians, environmentalists and the mighty car industry have been exchanging blows over potential blanket exclusions.

Instead, "city toll systems can be an effective tool to clean up the air in cities" and help avoid "very frustrating" outright bans, Bulc told the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

SEE ALSO: Here's how you could be affected by diesel bans in German cities

An electronic levy system -- possibly standardized across the European Union -- could allow national governments to introduce "dynamic tariffs, for example depending on levels of harmful emissions or the time of day," Bulc added.

Costs to set up systems to track cars entering toll zones and charge their drivers would be high, the commissioner acknowledged, "but would pay off quite quickly both from a financial perspective and in terms of the environment and protecting health" of city dwellers.

Bulc added that she was "not sure whether free public transport" was necessary to fight air pollution.

The controversial suggestion was made by the German government in a letter to Brussels last month, as one of a range of possible measures Berlin is pondering to reduce pollution and avoid fines over smog-choked air.

"It's more important to make public transport available for as many people as possible in the first place," Bulc said.

British capital London last year introduced a "Toxic Charge" of 10 pounds (€11.18 or $13.87) per day on the oldest, most polluting vehicles built before 2006, on top of a general 11.50-pound "congestion charge" for vehicles entering the centre.

Britain and Germany are among nine EU countries to overshoot a Brussels-imposed deadline to clean up polluted air, which is blamed for around 400,000 premature deaths each year in the EU.

eudieselbanpollutiondrivingtoll
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to getting more women into leadership positions

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 ways to optimize your application in the German job market
  2. Who are Germany's foreign population and where do they live?
  3. The 10 rules you need to know if you get sick in Germany
  4. Hatred against Germans is increasing in Berlin, says city’s interior minister
  5. Attackers still on run after near-fatal acid attack on German business exec

Discussion forum

08/03
Pet cats in rented apartments
08/03
How to get rid of body fat?
08/03
Consequence of not paying German taxes
07/03
Munich babysitters wanted
07/03
Vinyl record shops
07/03
Buying an apartment still inhabited by a tenant
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices