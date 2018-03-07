EU urges Germany to introduce air pollution toll for drivers

<p>After a <a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.thelocal.de/20180227/federal-court-gives-green-light-for-diesel-ban-in-german-cities&sa=U&ved=0ahUKEwj4jcDEgdrZAhWR2aQKHZHaDwEQFggIMAE&client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1767493976&usg=AOvVaw0hc0H15sdTNg1K3SsKnDqB" target="_blank">top court last month ruled driving bans</a> in some city zones for the most polluting diesel vehicles were legal, German commuters, politicians, environmentalists and the mighty car industry have been exchanging blows over potential blanket exclusions.</p><p>Instead, "city toll systems can be an effective tool to clean up the air in cities" and help avoid "very frustrating" outright bans, Bulc told the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung newspaper.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.thelocal.de/20180228/heres-how-the-diesel-ban-could-affect-you&sa=U&ved=0ahUKEwj4jcDEgdrZAhWR2aQKHZHaDwEQFggFMAA&client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1767493976&usg=AOvVaw2keVZ28KGrBPLOnSFsAD04" target="_blank">Here's how you could be affected by diesel bans in German cities</a></strong></p><p>An electronic levy system -- possibly standardized across the European Union -- could allow national governments to introduce "dynamic tariffs, for example depending on levels of harmful emissions or the time of day," Bulc added.</p><p>Costs to set up systems to track cars entering toll zones and charge their drivers would be high, the commissioner acknowledged, "but would pay off quite quickly both from a financial perspective and in terms of the environment and protecting health" of city dwellers.</p><p>Bulc added that she was "not sure whether free public transport" was necessary to fight air pollution.</p><p>The controversial suggestion was made by the German government in a letter to Brussels last month, as one of a range of possible measures Berlin is pondering to reduce pollution and avoid fines over smog-choked air.</p><p>"It's more important to make public transport available for as many people as possible in the first place," Bulc said.</p><p>British capital London last year introduced a "Toxic Charge" of 10 pounds (€11.18 or $13.87) per day on the oldest, most polluting vehicles built before 2006, on top of a general 11.50-pound "congestion charge" for vehicles entering the centre.</p><p>Britain and Germany are among nine EU countries to overshoot a Brussels-imposed deadline to clean up polluted air, which is blamed for around 400,000 premature deaths each year in the EU.</p>