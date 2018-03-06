Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Join us: why we're asking you to become a Member of The Local

James Savage
James Savage
james.savage@thelocal.com
@savlocal
6 March 2018
13:11 CET+01:00
the local

Share this article

Join us: why we're asking you to become a Member of The Local
James Savage
James Savage
james.savage@thelocal.com
@savlocal
6 March 2018
13:11 CET+01:00
Today, after a decade of being completely free, we are asking loyal readers of The Local to become paying Members. Founder and Chief Publishing Officer James Savage explains.
Regular readers of The Local might notice some differences on the site today. First, you'll see that we're publishing a new kind of article – premium articles – in which we take a deeper look at some of the issues facing Germany and foreigners living here. 
 
 
Second, you'll see that to read these articles you need to be a paying Member of The Local. While other articles will remain free for most users, if you read The Local a lot we'll also be asking you to join us.
 
 
Why, after 10 years of being completely free, are we doing this?
 
First, because we want to be able to provide you with greater insight into what's going on in Germany. Stories we have covered in recent weeks include this investigation into how German customs officers use racial profiling, this piece on the isolation felt by many newcomers to Germany, and this article about what it was like to live in West Berlin in the 1980s. Doing this costs money. 
 
Second, we are working in an environment in which big global companies like Facebook and Google have snapped up a huge proportion of global advertising. We still have some brilliant advertisers, and will continue to value those relationships, but like most other media we also need other forms of income.
 
But becoming a Member of The Local means more than just getting more to read. This is also about building a new, collaborative relationship between us and our readers. 
 
It puts the power at The Local where we want it to be: with international residents of Germany. We'll be feeding back our Members' input into our editorial decisions, to help you determine how we can serve you best. And we'll be redoubling our efforts to speak up for the international residents of Germany.
 
It also means that we'll invite you to events, initially in Berlin, but later in other places too, where there's demand. Access to all other editions of The Local is included in the price. And we'll be offering you exclusive discounts from specially selected partners.
 
Becoming a member costs just €1 for the first month. We hope you'll join us.
the local
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Who are Germany's foreign population and where do they live?
  2. The 10 rules you need to know if you get sick in Germany
  3. Attackers still on run after near-fatal acid attack on German business exec
  4. The AfD: Germany’s new opposition hampered by sloppy research and poor German
  5. US billionaire Warren Buffett to buy Berlin's priciest real estate
Advertisement

Discussion forum

07/03
Pet cats in rented apartments
07/03
Vinyl record shops
07/03
Buying an apartment still inhabited by a tenant
07/03
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB) Friday 23 March, in Stuttgart
07/03
Working illegally in Germany (Schwarzarbeit)
07/03
English-speaking mums in Pinneberg
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement