Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Germany warns US against following ‘wrong path’ of protectionism

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
5 March 2018
12:43 CET+01:00
ustrumpprotectionismmerkel

Share this article

Germany warns US against following ‘wrong path’ of protectionism
Donald Trump. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
5 March 2018
12:43 CET+01:00
The German government warned Monday that a transatlantic trade war would harm both Europe and the US, urging Washington not to take a "wrong path" after a weekend of aggressive trade rhetoric.

"I don't want to judge how close to or far from a trade war we are. Such a trade war would not be in German, European or American interests," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters in Berlin.

However, "closing oneself off and protectionism are the wrong path," Seibert added, after President Donald Trump at the weekend threatened to impose tariffs on car imports from the European Union.

Last week Brussels raised the spectre of a tit-for-tat trade war with the US, saying it would slap a border tax on items like motorcycles, orange juice and jeans if Trump went ahead with a promised tariff on steel and aluminium imports into the US.

If the European Commission implements the plans, "we will simply apply a tax on their cars which freely pour into the US," Trump tweeted Saturday.

The fresh threat followed the president's Friday declaration that "trade wars are good, and easy to win" in response to the initial uproar at his plans for a metals tariff.

Along with close partner France, other EU capitals and the Commission, Berlin will "watch very closely what the US government implements this week and then evaluate the correct reaction," Seibert said.

"We will defend open markets, free markets," he added.

Cars are Germany's largest industrial sector, employing roughly 800,000 people across the country and many thousands more around the world - including at major factories on US soil, where many vehicles for the American market are produced.

ustrumpprotectionismmerkel
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. German economy minister wants tougher foreign investment rules
  2. Attackers still on run after near-fatal acid attack on German business exec
  3. Social Democrats clear path for Merkel fourth term
  4. The AfD: Germany’s new opposition hampered by sloppy research and poor German
  5. Should Germany get rid of the word 'fatherland' from its national anthem?
Advertisement

Discussion forum

06/03
Where to get hair extensions
06/03
Freelancer vs. self-employed
05/03
English-speaking mums in Pinneberg
05/03
Munich babysitters wanted
05/03
Munich babysitters available
05/03
Wireless HDMI setup
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement