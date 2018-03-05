Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Family of four falls through ice into freezing Munich lake

The Local
5 March 2018
iceweatheraccidentenglish garden

Photo: DPA
A family of four fell through the ice while walking across the Kleinhesseloher Lake in Munich’s famous English Garden park on Sunday. Emergency services were called to their aid.

The family were walking between two islands on the lake in the afternoon sun on Sunday when the ice cracked and they fell through into the freezing water, Bayerische Rundfunk reports.

The mother and her two young children were able to pull themselves back out of the water and onto the ice before making their way to the Kurfürsten Insel.

But other people in the vacinity had to pull the father out of the water and heave him to the Königsinsel.

An air ambulance arrived at the scene and abseiled a medic down to care for the mother and children on the island.

They then took to the frozen ice again, crossing to the east bank, but this time under the supervision of a rescue diver. The diver first tested the ice to ensure that it could take their weight.

At the east bank, emergency service teams took care of the shivering family unit, ensuring that they did not suffer after effects of their unexpected dip. They were then able to go directly home after undergoing a medical examination.

Authorities in the Munich area warn that warmer temperatures are causing the ice to melt on many lakes. They have issued bans on walking on the ice in much of Munich and the surrounding region.

