More snow on the way for Germany as eastern beast refuses to budge

Don’t even think about putting away your long johns just yet. The DWD doesn’t think that the mercury will creep up above -7C along the Polish border on Thursday. The highest temperature predicted anywhere in the country is 1C - the regions around Mosel and Rhine rivers in the west will enjoy this luxury.

Still, much of northern and eastern Germany will enjoy fine weather, with clear skies predicted for the whole of Thursday. Only the North Sea coast is likely to be buffeted by snow showers.

In the south and west of the country will be overcast. But, apart from a bit of snow in the southwest, things should stay largely dry.

The DWD has issued a weather warning for the south of the country for Friday. The clouds will thicken and snow will fall thick and fast, turning later into icy rain, raising the risk of black ice on the roads.

The north and east of the country will remain largely cloud free but temperatures still won’t rise above zero. By the evening the thermometer will drop once again down to a bitterly cold -12C.

This Statista graph shows that February 2018 was the coldest February of the last five years.

Saturday will be another scarf day in the northern half of the country with temperatures ranging between -5C and zero. Sunday will offer little relief before the mercury is at long last predicted to clamber up into the positive figures at the beginning of next week.

By Sunday the south of the country is predicted to be basking in temperatures of up to 11 degrees. The DWD predicted temperatures of up to 5C in the northeast part of the country. Yet weather.com was slightly more optimistic, forecasting a high of 6C.