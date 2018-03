The High Court in Karlsruhe ordered the case to be retried by a different chamber of the Berlin state court after accepting the appeal lodged by the two convicted men.

In February last year Hamdi H. and Marvin N. were each sentenced to maximum jail term of 15 years after the prosecution sought a conviction of murder rather than manslaughter. It was the first time in Germany that a court had found street racers guilty of murder.

The pair were racing through western Berlin, running a series of red lights, when Hamdi H. crashed at 160 kilometres per hour into a jeep near the city's landmark KaDeWe shopping centre.

The 69-year-old driver of the jeep was killed on the spot.