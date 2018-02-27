Village in southwest Germany votes to keep 'Hitler bell' as memorial

<p>The parish council of Herxheim voted 10-3 on Monday that the bronze bell from 1934 should remain as "an impetus for reconciliation and a memorial against violence and injustice".</p><p>The council rejected an offer by the regional Protestant Church to pay for taking down the 240 kilogram bell and replacing it.</p><p>A memorial pointing to the bell's history will now be fixed on the heritage-listed church, the Jakobskirche.</p><p>The village of just 700 people has repeatedly caught national attention for the controversial "Hitler bell" since a former church organist complained about the inscription.</p><p>Some church-goers were dismayed to find out that they had got married, baptized their children or joined other religious ceremonies and events under the Hitler bell.</p><p>Last year the former town mayor, Roland Becker, resigned over comments that appeared to defend not just the bell but the Nazi era.</p><p>Amid the controversy, the bell was silenced last September and a second one used, pending the municipal decision in the southwestern village near the university city of Heidelberg.</p><p>At Monday evening's meeting, village mayor Georg Welker said that "the community needs clarity which way we should go", national news agency DPA reported.</p><p>He presented an expert's opinion that judged the bell had heritage value and should either stay in place or be taken to a museum.</p><p>Disposing of it would represent "an evasion of a reasonable and enlightened culture of remembrance", the expert's opinion found.</p><p>The decision by the council to keep the bell was greeted with applause from many community members, DPA reported.</p>