Coldest night of year has Germans shivering, from Hamburg to Bavaria

The weather station at the summit of Zugspitze, at 2,962 metres Germany's tallest mountain, recorded a low of -27C on Sunday night, making it the chilliest night of the winter so far. February is the coldest month of the year of the snowy Alpine peak, with an average temperature of -11.4C.

Things weren't much warmer down in the flat lands, with temperatures ranging between -10C and -15C in much of the south and the east of the country.

In the northeast of the country, where temperatures were slightly higher, snow fell thick and fast. Residents of some districts of the capital Berlin woke up to find a dusting of snow covering the rooftops, while Hamburg also got a coating of white powder.

The German Weather Service (DWD) has forecast the cold snap to last until Tuesday evening.

The Feldberg in Baden-Württemberg on Sunday. Photo: DPA

A snow plough at work in Lübeck. Photo: DPA

A snowy panorama in Hamburg. Photo: DPA