Russia beat Germany 4-3 to win Olympic men's hockey gold

Photo: DPA

Russia ended a 26-year men's hockey title drought on Sunday, defeating Germany 4-3 in over-time in a dramatic championship game for the only gold medal by Russian men at the Pyeongchang Games.

Kirill Kaprizov scored the "golden goal" that will be forever remembered in Russian hockey history 9:40 into the sudden-death extra period to produce the first Olympic gold for the Russians since the 1992 Unified Team.

Germany finish second overall in the medals table after the final events were concluded in Pyeongchang.

Winter Olympics legend Marit Bjørgen lifted Norway top of the final Pyeongchang medals table on Sunday by winning her second gold and fifth medal at the games in the women's 30km cross country mass start, extending her record Winter Olympics career tally to 15.

Bjørgen's victory handed Norway their 14th gold to overtake Germany in the final medal count, after the German team won the four-man bobsleigh earlier on Sunday.

Germany also finished on 14 golds, but Norway take top spot in the overall medals table with their record 39 medals to Germany's 31. Canada are third with 11 golds, while hosts South Korea are seventh.

The Russian players were heard singing the Russian national anthem on the ice after their dramatic final win -- apparently contravening rules governing their participation as neutrals, following a major doping scandal.

However, the International Olympic Committee had already voted to maintain Russia's ban pending the results of final dope tests from Pyeongchang, meaning the Russians cannot wave their national flag at Sunday's closing ceremony.

READ ALSO: 'Don't gloat': Germans get Canada travel advice after Olympic hockey shock