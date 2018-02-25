Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Russia beat Germany 4-3 to win Olympic men's hockey gold

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 February 2018
10:32 CET+01:00
winter olympics

Share this article

Russia beat Germany 4-3 to win Olympic men's hockey gold
Photo: DPA
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 February 2018
10:32 CET+01:00
Russia ended a 26-year men's hockey title drought on Sunday, defeating Germany 4-3 in over-time in a dramatic championship game for the only gold medal by Russian men at the Pyeongchang Games.

Kirill Kaprizov scored the "golden goal" that will be forever remembered in Russian hockey history 9:40 into the sudden-death extra period to produce the first Olympic gold for the Russians since the 1992 Unified Team.

Germany finish second overall in the medals table after the final events were concluded in Pyeongchang.

Winter Olympics legend Marit Bjørgen lifted Norway top of the final Pyeongchang medals table on Sunday by winning her second gold and fifth medal at the games in the women's 30km cross country mass start, extending her record Winter Olympics career tally to 15.

Bjørgen's victory handed Norway their 14th gold to overtake Germany in the final medal count, after the German team won the four-man bobsleigh earlier on Sunday.

Germany also finished on 14 golds, but Norway take top spot in the overall medals table with their record 39 medals to Germany's 31. Canada are third with 11 golds, while hosts South Korea are seventh.

The Russian players were heard singing the Russian national anthem on the ice after their dramatic final win -- apparently contravening rules governing their participation as neutrals, following a major doping scandal.

However, the International Olympic Committee had already voted to maintain Russia's ban pending the results of final dope tests from Pyeongchang, meaning the Russians cannot wave their national flag at Sunday's closing ceremony.

READ ALSO: 'Don't gloat': Germans get Canada travel advice after Olympic hockey shock

winter olympics
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The business school where students graduate with a ready-made network

Networking and business go hand-in-hand, but how do you go about building a network to begin with?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Costs of finishing Berlin’s disaster airport to swell to over €7 billion
  2. Where the flu outbreak has been hitting Germany the hardest
  3. Germany recorded record budget surplus of €36.6 billion last year
  4. Swimmers take plunge as Germany’s first open air pool of season opens
  5. 'Don't gloat': Germans get Canada travel advice after Olympic hockey shock
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/02
Why Germans take their kitchens with them
26/02
How strict is Ryanair with onboard luggage size?
25/02
Different internet rates for new and old customers
25/02
International bank transfer
25/02
Claiming tax deductions
25/02
Ordering from Amazon with Amazon Prime
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement