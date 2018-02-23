Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Train driver avoids head-on collision at station west of Munich

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 February 2018
11:57 CET+01:00
trainaccidentmunich

Share this article

Train driver avoids head-on collision at station west of Munich
Photo: Bayerische Oberlandbahn Gmbh
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 February 2018
11:57 CET+01:00
Two full passenger trains came close to a frontal collision on Thursday at Utting train station after they had been directed towards the same platform.

Both trains, mainly filled with school children, were directed into platform two of Utting station, at 7.50 am on Thursday, the Süddeutsche Zeitung reports.

The catastrophic accident was only avoided when the driver of the southbound train noticed the other train standing at the platform that he was headed towards pulled the emergency break. By the time the train came to a stop, only 40 metres reportedly separated the two locomotives.

Rail provider Bayerische Regiobahn (BRB) has made no official comment on the near miss. But, according to the SZ, the train dispatcher at Utting station was sacked immediately after the incident.

Utting on Amersee to the southwest of Munich. Google Maps

The trains were supposed to be directed past one another at the two platform station - on both sides of the station the line is only single track.

A spokesman for BRB praised the quick reactions of the driver, saying that he wanted to personally thank him in the coming days.

The track around Utting station was closed on Thursday as investigative teams looked into how the near collision could have come to pass. A bus replacement service was put in place.

The near misses comes shortly after the second anniversary of a horriffic collision between two regional trains not far away in Bad Aibling. Twelve people died in that crash and 89 were injured.

trainaccidentmunich
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The business school where students graduate with a ready-made network

Networking and business go hand-in-hand, but how do you go about building a network to begin with?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 75 years since the White Rose siblings were killed for resisting Hitler
  2. Cold snap: lows of -20C set to hit Germany starting at the weekend
  3. Bomb find set to bring disruption to Frankfurt's suburban rail system
  4. German court jails Sweden's 'laser man' shooter for life
  5. Germany remains ‘best country for international students,’ above UK and France
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/02
Getting a survey done when buying a house
24/02
Regulations on installing central heating
24/02
English-speakers' meetings in Erfurt, Weimar, Jena
23/02
Role of a notary when purchasing a property
23/02
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB) Friday 23 Feb, in Stuttgart
23/02
Ordering from Amazon with Amazon Prime
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement