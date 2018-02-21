Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Frankfurt authorities are ‘trying to drive homeless Roma out of town’, says rights group

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
21 February 2018
12:42 CET+01:00
homelessnessromabeggingfrankfurtpassports

Share this article

Frankfurt authorities are ‘trying to drive homeless Roma out of town’, says rights group
A female beggar in Frankfurt. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
21 February 2018
12:42 CET+01:00
An organization which supports the rights of Sinti and Roma in Frankfurt has accused city officials of “scandalous" behaviour for tampering with the passports of Roma migrants.

The Roma Support Association (Förderverein Roma) said in a press release that the Frankfurt public order office had acted in an “inhumane” and “illegal” manner when it stamped the passports of two Roma women of Romanian nationality and included the note “caught begging aggressively.”

According to the organization, the stamp nullifies the passports, which are official property of the Romanian state.

The two women come from the Romanian city of Gheorgheni, where they suffer from poverty and persecution, the organization states. It also reports that they were sitting in the street with a sign asking for money, when public order officials apprehended them.

“This behaviour displays to a scandalous extent a supreme level of exclusion and stigmatization. The women will be denounced every time their papers are checked. Every border crossing will be like running the gauntlet,” the press release, published last week, states.

The Frankfurter Rundschau (FR) first reported the story on Tuesday and confirmed that the public order office does not permit its officials to tamper with people’s passports in this manner.

“These kind of passport entries are not allowed,” a spokesperson told the FR, adding that the official in question had been “urgently sensitized” to his mistake.

But the Roma Support Association, which plans to take legal action, said the incident was part of a wider policy of persecution of Roma beggars in which the ultimate aim is “the expelling of homeless Roma migrants from the city of Frankfurt.”

homelessnessromabeggingfrankfurtpassports
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The business school where students graduate with a ready-made network

Networking and business go hand-in-hand, but how do you go about building a network to begin with?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Merkel picks ‘mini Merkel’ and heir apparent for top party role
  2. 8 German words that are impossible to translate into English
  3. The easiest visa to get for your first year in Germany (if you're young)
  4. Far-right AfD now the second most popular party in Germany: poll
  5. Pensioner injures three refugees in knife attack outside church
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/02
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB) Friday 23 Feb, in Stuttgart
21/02
Freelancers and state pension contributions
21/02
Munich babysitters available
21/02
Lost and found office for trains and S-Bahns
21/02
Disposing of old tires
21/02
Setting up a limited company in Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement