Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

German and French spy chiefs plead for post-Brexit security cooperation

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
17 February 2018
04:56 CET+01:00
bndsecuritydgsemi6

Share this article

German and French spy chiefs plead for post-Brexit security cooperation
File photo of Bruno Kahl, head of Germany's BND foreign intelligence service. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
17 February 2018
04:56 CET+01:00
The heads of key British, French and German spy agencies warned on Friday that intelligence sharing and cooperation must continue even after Britain quits the European Union.
The rare joint statement came as top government officials and experts gathered at the Munich Security Conference in Germany for the annual review of threats facing Western democracies.
 
"Even after the UK's exit from the EU, close cooperation and cross-border information sharing must be taken forward on themes such as international terrorism, illegal migration, proliferation and cyberattacks," according to the text.
 
The meeting was held by Bruno Kahl, head of Germany's BND foreign intelligence service; Bernard Emie, chief of the French security agency DGSE; and Alex Younger, head of Britain's MI6.
 
"Cooperation between European intelligence agencies combined with the values of liberal democracy is indispensable," they wrote.
 
Their meeting, held on the sidelines of the Munich conference, echoed calls by other officials for joint European efforts on cyber attacks and other risks facing the EU.
 
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, said she would urge continued cooperation with the bloc when she addresses the Munich conference on Saturday.
 
"I will reiterate that the UK remains unconditionally committed to European security and set up my vision for a unique partnership between the EU and the UK on defence, information sharing, security and law enforcement," she said.
 
According to an advance copy of her planned speech, she will acknowledge that no deal currently exists between the EU and a third country "that captures the full depth and breadth of our existing relationship". 
 
But she will warn: "This cannot be a time when any of us allow competition between partners, rigid institutional restrictions or deep-seated ideology to inhibit our cooperation and jeopardise the security of our citizens."
bndsecuritydgsemi6
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Russia and US trade barbs in Munich over election meddling claims

Netanyahu slams 'outrageous' Holocaust remark by Polish PM in Munich

May uses Munich speech to plead for 'urgent' post-Brexit EU security deal

Secret mobile phone surveillance by German authorities on the rise: report

Salafist scene in Berlin has tripled in size in six years: report

Elite German anti-terror unit to grow by third and move to Berlin

‘Reichsbürger’ members in Germany have increased by over 50 percent: report

Seventh prisoner escapes from Berlin jail within week
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 English words you didn't know we pinched from German

Why you should consider becoming an English teacher in Germany

The 8 most beautiful places to get married across Germany
Advertisement

‘Being honest helps’: how expats have overcome loneliness in Germany

Abortion in Germany - 'where providing information is a crime'

How I made friends during my first year in Germany

‘It caused a real shitstorm’: meet the man who skewered Trump at last year’s Karneval
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven things to know about weed in Germany
  2. 10 English words you didn't know we pinched from German
  3. Why you should consider becoming an English teacher in Germany
  4. Ghanaian king who lives in southern Germany gifts his people a jail
  5. How one piece of paper holds the key to your future in Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

18/02
Rent increased by 30% before renovation started
17/02
HELP! Set Vodafone Callya to English
17/02
Munich Hash House Harriers - next run: 3pm Sat. 10.Feb.2018
17/02
Munich dog sitting and walking services
17/02
Secondary Schools in Heidelberg
16/02
How to get a court payment order (Mahnbescheid)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement