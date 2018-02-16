Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Innovation and creativity': German army in need of startup founders

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
16 February 2018
15:50 CET+01:00
working in germanytechnologystartupsitmilitarybundeswehrjobsemployment

Share this article

'Innovation and creativity': German army in need of startup founders
A soldier in Brandenburg. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
16 February 2018
15:50 CET+01:00
Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen addressed the need for startup founders in the German armed forces on Thursday - the eve of the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

When von der Leyen opened up “MSC Innovation Night” at the Komödie im Bayerischen Hof private theatre in Munich on Thursday evening, she described the scenario of a fighter jet - which is run mainly by computers - potentially crashing due to enemies succeeding in hacking it.

German soldiers should not just be physically and mentally fit, but also fit in the sense that they’re able to fight potential threats from cyberspace, according to the Defence Minister.

“The German army must become an entrepreneur for innovation. It must create room for creativity and experimentation. We need the courage to try and make mistakes," she said.

The military in the minds of Germans have so far not stood for this, but rather for strict hierarchies, insufficient equipment, and often outdated IT, von der Leyen added, stressing the need for startup founders to join the Bundeswehr. She told her audience that she had been aggressively pursuing such new hires in recent months.

The ministry’s first startup founder was recruited last March, according to Handesblatt. Marcel Otto Yon now holds the title of "Head of the Cyber Innovation Hub of the German Ministry of Defence."

Yon was an investment banker and founded several IT companies in 1999, which he sold on the stock exchange. His main task now is to find startups whose technology could be useful to the Bundeswehr and to convince them of the benefits of working with the army.

After kicking off on Friday, more than 500 politicians and experts will be discussing the world's crises at the MSC - including some 20 heads of state and government - until Sunday.

SEE ALSO: Germany building new army of 13,500 'cyber soldiers'

Europe's Leading Job Site for
International Talent - The Local Jobs
working in germanytechnologystartupsitmilitarybundeswehrjobsemployment
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Germany not very ready to take over NATO’s very ready task force

Why you should consider becoming an English teacher in Germany

German economic growth will remain constant or speed up in 2018: analysts

In eastern Germany, the gender pay gap favours women

'Germany’s network agency should stop telling parents to smash their kids’ toys'

Digitalization will destroy every tenth German job within five years: survey

Goodbye, Xing: the growing success of LinkedIn in Germany

German unemployment in January at lowest figure in over 25 years
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 English words you didn't know we pinched from German

Why you should consider becoming an English teacher in Germany

The 8 most beautiful places to get married across Germany
Advertisement

‘Being honest helps’: how expats have overcome loneliness in Germany

Abortion in Germany - 'where providing information is a crime'

How I made friends during my first year in Germany

‘It caused a real shitstorm’: meet the man who skewered Trump at last year’s Karneval
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven things to know about weed in Germany
  2. Germany considers free public transport in fight to banish air pollution
  3. 10 English words you didn't know we pinched from German
  4. Why you should consider becoming an English teacher in Germany
  5. Germany’s controversial rent control law works after all (at least in central Berlin)
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/02
Rent increased by 30% before renovation started
16/02
How to get a court payment order (Mahnbescheid)
16/02
Where to buy an English-language laptop computer
16/02
What is so funny about Fasching?
16/02
Secondary Schools in Heidelberg
16/02
Buying an apartment still inhabited by a tenant
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement