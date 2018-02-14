Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Social Democrats head Schulz quits amid party rift over his successor

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
14 February 2018
09:10 CET+01:00
schulzspdandrea nahles

Share this article

Social Democrats head Schulz quits amid party rift over his successor
Andrea Nahles and Martin Schulz. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
14 February 2018
09:10 CET+01:00
Social Democratic Party leader Martin Schulz announced on Tuesday he would quit as chairman of the storied labour movement, but because of internal divisions his designated successor Andrea Nahles must wait to take the reins.
"The SPD needs renewal in its organization, in its personnel, and in its programme," Schulz said as he announced his departure.
 
"I think we've made a good decision" in picking Nahles for the top job, he added.
 
"I would dearly like to take up the responsibility that I've been offered" in service to party and country, Nahles later told journalists.
 
 
If elected at a party congress on April 22nd, Nahles would become the first woman to lead the 153-year-old party, which expects to soon renew its coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.
 
But hopes she could immediately become provisional SPD leader were dashed by anger in the SPD base at what many saw as a leadership backroom deal rather than an open vote.
 
Steve Hudson, of the party's #NoGroKo group, charged that the leadership's proposal for a single candidate evoked North Korean politics and said the party "doesn't belong to a small group of top functionaries in Berlin who can do what they want".
 
Meanwhile, Nahles' coronation is no longer unchallenged after last-minute candidate Simone Lange, the 41-year-old mayor of northern city Flensburg, threw her hat into the ring.
 
Until April, Hamburg mayor Olaf Scholz will lead the centre-left on a caretaker basis.
 
Bitter infighting
 
Germany's second-biggest party has been torn by bitter infighting and is deeply demoralized since it scored its worst post-war election result of 20.5 percent last September.
 
Its left and youth wings and some regional chapters are in open revolt against SPD plans to again govern as junior partner to Merkel, with the deal for a so-called GroKo alliance still subject to a vote by its 470,000 rank-and file members.
 
Schulz last week said he would hand over the top job to Nahles, then announced he would claim the foreign minister's job from his estranged former ally Sigmar Gabriel -- a move he was reversed after a party outcry.
 
With Schulz and Gabriel's political careers in tatters, Nahles looks set to claim the chair burdened with the task of revive the spirit and electoral prospects of the labour party.
 
The 47-year-old former labour minister with a reputation for hard work and brash comments will have her work cut out, as a poll in Bild daily said support for the SPD had sunk to a record low of 16.5 percent.
 
The rise of party veteran Nahles may mean that, together with Merkel, women will head both of Germany's two big mainstream parties -- a move hailed by Mona Kueppers, who heads the National Council of German Women's Organisations.
 
Within the SPD, too, the time is ripe for a female leader," Kueppers told AFP. "The fact that the party has competent women for the job has been well known for a long time."
schulzspdandrea nahles
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Here’s how a woman could be about to lead the SPD for the first time

Newspaper editor sacked for describing Martin Schulz's 'perfect murder'

Schulz abandons bid for Foreign Ministry as SPD power struggle heats up

Snubbed Foreign Minister lashes out at 'lack of respect' in SPD

Here's why it is becoming ever harder to create stable German governments

Hero to 'loser': the broken promises of SPD leader Schulz

Conservatives and Social Democrats agree on a new coalition deal

Far-right AfD almost as popular as Social Democrats: poll
Advertisement

Recent highlights

‘Being honest helps’: how expats have overcome loneliness in Germany

Abortion in Germany - 'where providing information is a crime'

How I made friends during my first year in Germany
Advertisement

‘It caused a real shitstorm’: meet the man who skewered Trump at last year’s Karneval

Why is tourism continuously booming in Germany?

The moment you know you’re in Germany for the long haul

'My daughter and I got dual citizenship to secure her future after Brexit'
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Germany considers free public transport in fight to banish air pollution
  2. From a freak Brexit baby to dancing little rocket man: Karneval in pics
  3. ‘Being honest helps’: how expats have overcome loneliness in Germany
  4. Police search for young Scot missing in Hamburg since weekend
  5. Germany’s controversial rent control law works after all (at least in central Berlin)
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/02
Obtaining a SCHUFA credit report online
15/02
Cost of eyeglasses in Germany
15/02
Where to buy an English-language laptop computer
15/02
How to get a court payment order (Mahnbescheid)
15/02
Switching tax classes to receive more Elterngeld
15/02
Toddler groups in Braunschweig
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement