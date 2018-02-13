Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Police search for young Scot missing in Hamburg since weekend

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
13 February 2018
12:06 CET+01:00
hamburgmissingscotland

Share this article

Police search for young Scot missing in Hamburg since weekend
Photo: Facebook/private
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
13 February 2018
12:06 CET+01:00
Liam Colgan, a 29-year-old from Inverness in Scotland, came to Hamburg for a stag do at the weekend. He went missing in the St Pauli district and hasn’t been seen since.

Colgan, who had arranged the weekend away as best man for his brother Eamonn, was last seen in the Veermaszter pub in the vicinity of the Beatles Platz at around 1.30am on Saturday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon Hamburg police told The Local that there had been no new developments in the case.

The St. Pauli district is a popular tourist destination due to its lively night life. At the weekend its many small bars are often heaving with party-goers.

All attempts to locate Colgan have so far been unsuccessful. He is described as 1.82 metres tall, with short ginger hair. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a leather jacket and a grey hoodie.

Police ask people who may have clues as to his whereabouts to call on 0404286789.

A post on a Facebook group set up to help find him stated that "Liam, is the best man for his brother Eamonn Colgan and is responsible for organising the stag do to Hamburg, Germany.

"Eamonn is due to marry his fiancé Susan in three weeks time back in Scotland so we are launching an urgent appeal to find Liam."

hamburgmissingscotland
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Young lovers sink into river Elbe after releasing handbrake in throes of passion

Wanted man caught by cops after urinating outside police station

Hamburg named German state with most congested motorways

Germany discovers what self-check out is… 10 years after rest of the world

Man pleads guilty to deadly 'Islamist' knife attack in Hamburg supermarket

HIV-positive man goes on trial for brutal rape of pensioner during burglary

'Stupid idea' propels trail-blazing Silk Road runner

Animal rights activist given probation for causing injury to children by startling their ponies
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How I made friends during my first year in Germany

‘It caused a real shitstorm’: meet the man who skewered Trump at last year’s Karneval

Why is tourism continuously booming in Germany?
Advertisement

The moment you know you’re in Germany for the long haul

'My daughter and I got dual citizenship to secure her future after Brexit'

Inflated pigs’ bladders vs. jesters: the difference between Fastnacht and Karneval

'Germany’s network agency should stop telling parents to smash their kids’ toys'
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Syrian refugee teacher starts job at German school
  2. Facebook can’t force Germans to use their real names, court rules
  3. From a freak Brexit baby to dancing little rocket man: Karneval in pics
  4. Germany considers making public transport free to fight air pollution
  5. Several injured after horses bolt at Cologne Karneval
Advertisement

Discussion forum

14/02
What is so funny about Fasching?
13/02
Different internet rates for new and old customers
13/02
German client requests a VAT invoice
13/02
Munich babysitters available
13/02
Pancake Day recipes - Shrove Tuesday 04.Mar.14
13/02
Websites for online trading of stocks and shares
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement