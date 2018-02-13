Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Here’s how a woman could be about to lead the SPD for the first time

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
13 February 2018
10:44 CET+01:00
bundestagspdandrea nahlessimone langewomen

Share this article

Here’s how a woman could be about to lead the SPD for the first time
Andrea Nahles. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
13 February 2018
10:44 CET+01:00
Despite female lawmakers comprising less than a third - 30.7 percent - of the Bundestag, after Social Democrat (SPD) leader Martin Schulz renounced his leadership of the party last week, two of his potential successors are women.

On Tuesday Andrea Nahles could make history for the Social Democrats by becoming the party’s first ever female leader in its 154-year existence - albeit temporarily.

Nahles, who is currently head of the SPD’s parliamentary group, could take over the party’s chairmanship on a provisional basis as Schulz - weakened by a poll debacle and one too many U-turns - is expected to step down.

"I have tried to give the party strength and courage, but I can't do justice to the expectations," Schulz said last week, tapping 47-year-old Nahles as his replacement.

SEE ALSO: Hero to ‘loser’: the broken promises of SPD leader Schulz

Toward the end of the general election in September, in which the SPD scored a historic low of 20.5 percent, Nahles spoke of a need for a different culture in the leadership of the male-dominated party.

This is the least female German parliament since 1998, with SPD lawmakers in the Bundestag comprising of 89 males and 64 females.

But Nahles taking over as caretaker leader has been met with internal resistance, as legal concerns have been highlighted by party members.

Regarding the potential for Nahles to take the position of party chair immediately, chairman of the Committee of Social Democratic Lawyers Harald Baumann-Hasske told Die Welt on Tuesday: “There is no basis for this in our charter.”

Nahles could "by no means make decisions of great significance," for instance on party finances, the lawyer added.

According to media reports, resistance is also forming within the Berlin SPD. Broadcaster rbb reports that the party’s state executive board agreed nearly unanimously on Monday evening that one of Schulz's deputies should replace him. The SPD has six deputy leaders, half of whom are women.

Meanwhile in a surprise for many, mayor of Flensburg Simone Lange announced her candidacy for the SPD chairmanship on Monday evening - allowing her to take on Andrea Nahles.

Simone Lange. Photo: DPA

“I promote grassroots candidacy and would like to give members a voice again and involve them seriously in this decision-making process," the 41-year-old wrote in a letter to the federal board of the SPD, which was made available to the German Press Agency (DPA).

Lange, who has been a member of the SPD since 2003 and mayor of Flensburg since mid-January, said that she wants to give Social Democrats the feeling "that it is them who determine the party's mood and direction."

This would also be a first step "to make the SPD what it once was: a proud party of social justice."

Lange went on to write that, regarding the party’s new chairmanship, a candidacy decided by officials and waved through without much discussion could not be a sign of an upswing or a new beginning, rather it would only confirm many people's sense of powerlessness.

The SPD’s presidium and executive board plan to discuss next steps on Tuesday afternoon.

Whether or not Nahles is appointed as provisional party leader, a permanent party chair would still have to be voted on at a party congress within three months.

READ ALSO: Why there are so few women in the Bundestag and what this could mean

bundestagspdandrea nahlessimone langewomen
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Newspaper editor sacked for describing Martin Schulz's 'perfect murder'

Schulz abandons bid for Foreign Ministry as SPD power struggle heats up

Snubbed Foreign Minister lashes out at 'lack of respect' in SPD

Here's why it is becoming ever harder to create stable German governments

Hero to 'loser': the broken promises of SPD leader Schulz

Conservatives and Social Democrats agree on a new coalition deal

Far-right AfD almost as popular as Social Democrats: poll

Parties in final push to seal coalition deal under new Merkel government
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How I made friends during my first year in Germany

‘It caused a real shitstorm’: meet the man who skewered Trump at last year’s Karneval

Why is tourism continuously booming in Germany?
Advertisement

The moment you know you’re in Germany for the long haul

'My daughter and I got dual citizenship to secure her future after Brexit'

Inflated pigs’ bladders vs. jesters: the difference between Fastnacht and Karneval

'Germany’s network agency should stop telling parents to smash their kids’ toys'
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Syrian refugee teacher starts job at German school
  2. Facebook can’t force Germans to use their real names, court rules
  3. From a freak Brexit baby to dancing little rocket man: Karneval in pics
  4. Germany considers making public transport free to fight air pollution
  5. Several injured after horses bolt at Cologne Karneval
Advertisement

Discussion forum

14/02
What is so funny about Fasching?
13/02
Different internet rates for new and old customers
13/02
German client requests a VAT invoice
13/02
Munich babysitters available
13/02
Pancake Day recipes - Shrove Tuesday 04.Mar.14
13/02
Websites for online trading of stocks and shares
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement