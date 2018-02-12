Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Facebook can’t force Germans to use their real names, court rules

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 February 2018
15:03 CET+01:00
facebookrightsprivacyinternetsocial media

Share this article

Facebook can’t force Germans to use their real names, court rules
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 February 2018
15:03 CET+01:00
A German court has found Facebook is breaching data protection rules with privacy settings that over-share by default and by requiring users to give real names, a consumer rights organisation said Monday.

Under German law, personal information can only be recorded and used by a company with explicit agreement from the individual.

But Berlin judges ruled Facebook leaves many settings switched on by default, failing to offer users a meaningful choice about how their data is used, plaintiffs the Federation of German Consumer Organisations (VZBV) said.

"Facebook hides default settings that are not privacy-friendly in its privacy centre and does not provide sufficient information about this when users register," VZBV legal expert Heiko Duenkel said.

Judges found five different default privacy settings were illegal, including sharing location data with chat partners or making profiles available to external search engines, allowing any internet user to stumble across them.

The court also ruled eight paragraphs of Facebook's terms of use were invalid, most notably one which requires people to use their real names on the social network.

But it did not agree with the consumer advocates' claim that the firm's slogan "Facebook is free and always will be" was misleading.

The VZBV said users were already paying to use the site -- but with access to their data, rather than cash.

Facebook could face fines of up to 250,000 euros ($306,000) per infraction if it does not fix its conditions in Germany, but the company said it would appeal the ruling.

"Our products and terms of service have changed a lot since the beginning of the case, and we are making further changes this year to our terms of use and data protection guidelines, with a view to upcoming legal changes," a spokeswoman told AFP.

Germany is a major market for Facebook in Europe, with around 30 million of the country's 80-million strong population signed up and almost 23 million using the network every day.

Along with Austria, it is one of the only European Union nations to have translated continent-spanning rules known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) into national law ahead of a May 25 deadline.

Monday's judgement follows a December warning from Germany's competition watchdog that Facebook was abusing its dominant market position to "limitlessly" harvest data from outside websites and apps.

The social network uses its connections to third-party websites and subsidiaries WhatsApp and Instagram to collect data on its users to enable hyper-targeted advertising.

facebookrightsprivacyinternetsocial media
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Far-right AfD to launch own ‘newsroom’ in order to bypass German media’s ‘fake news’

Goodbye, Xing: the growing success of LinkedIn in Germany

‘An enrichment of German language:’ ‘influencer’ is Anglicism of the Year

Far-right AfD kicks off new year by hardening radical, anti-Muslim course

Far-right AfD warns MP over racial slur on Boris Becker's son

Justice Minister falls victim to own social media 'censorship' law

Is a new German law encouraging social media giants to censor opinions?

The Poles who have sought sanctuary in Germany from their 'stifling' homeland
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How I made friends during my first year in Germany

‘It caused a real shitstorm’: meet the man who skewered Trump at last year’s Karneval

Why is tourism continuously booming in Germany?
Advertisement

The moment you know you’re in Germany for the long haul

'My daughter and I got dual citizenship to secure her future after Brexit'

Inflated pigs’ bladders vs. jesters: the difference between Fastnacht and Karneval

'Germany’s network agency should stop telling parents to smash their kids’ toys'
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Abused South Korean actress slams 'hypocritical' Berlin filmfest
  2. Syrian refugee teacher starts job at German school
  3. New finance minister Scholz: Germany won't lecture EU economies
  4. Dahlmeier's biathlon win gives Germany its first gold at Winter Olympics
  5. Ties strained over refugees and war reparations, Merkel eyes 'new chapter' in Poland relations
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/02
Converting a US driver's license to a German one
12/02
Canadian RRSP income whilst living in Germany
12/02
Rules for health insurance and taxes for freelance
12/02
English-speaking psychologists in Hamburg
12/02
Claiming tax deductions
12/02
Sending passport to the US consulate Frankfurt
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement