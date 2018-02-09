Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Young lovers sink into river Elbe after releasing handbrake in throes of passion

9 February 2018
14:02 CET+01:00
Photo: Deposit photos/belchonok
Fire crews in Hamburg had to fish a Smart car out of the river Elbe after it rolled backwards into the water. Focus reports that the couple inside accidentally hit the handbrake as they made out.

There is nothing like unexpectedly ending up in a river to throw a bucket of cold water over the carnal desires. A young couple, 21 and 23 years of age, ended up in the river Elbe when one of them accidentally released the handbrake on their car on Thursday evening.

They had parked at the river bank for a bit of privacy, reports Focus, quoting eyewitnesses who say that the couple had been snogging before the incident occurred.

The car then rolled down the steep riverbank and began to sink into the river. Alarmed passersby notified the fire services, who turned up in full force. Several search boats and divers arrived at the scene, but luckily the couple had already managed to free themselves and were waiting at the river bank. They were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Fire crews were later able to pull the vehicle from the river.

