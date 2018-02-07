Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Merkel, the eternal Chancellor now past her zenith

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
7 February 2018
13:32 CET+01:00
merkelpoliticsprofiledcu

Share this article

Merkel, the eternal Chancellor now past her zenith
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
7 February 2018
13:32 CET+01:00
Angela Merkel has survived multiple crises but her obstacle-strewn path to a fourth term has prompted suggestions she is past her peak, leaving Germans to ponder life without the veteran chancellor.

After 12 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy, the leader who is often called the world's most powerful woman is facing a battle for her political survival - and all she can do is wait.

Her hope of forming a new government now lies with some 460,000 rank-and-file members of the centre-left Social Democrats, who will vote on whether to approve a hard-fought coalition deal hammered out with her conservative bloc.

Organising the postal ballot is slated to take around three weeks, prolonging the uncertainty that has dogged Germany and drained Merkel's influence since September's inconclusive general election.

Merkel's CDU/CSU alliance won those polls but scored its worst result since 1949, while the far-right made huge inroads capitalising on anger over her open-door refugee policy.

With Merkel locked in the longest period of coalition-building in Germany's postwar history, talk of "the erosion" of her power has dominated the headlines.

Even if the SPD hands the 63-year-old another stint as chancellor, commentators are predicting she will not serve a full four-year term, fuelling speculation about potential successors.

"Angela Merkel is past her zenith," political analyst Oskar Niedermayer told the financial daily Handelsblatt last month.

If the SPD torpedoes her plans, Merkel faces the prospect of snap elections or heading an unstable minority government - anathema to the famously cautious and cerebral leader.

Polls suggest Germans are split down the middle on Merkel, with 51 percent saying they want her to stay on as chancellor.

Although her time in power is "obviously nearing its end", Germans appear torn between "Merkel fatigue" and fear of change, Der Spiegel weekly wrote.

'Leader of free world'

Merkel may be down, but few are counting her out just yet.

During her long rule, the pastor's daughter raised behind the Iron Curtain has been derided as Europe's "austerity queen", cheered as a saviour by refugees and hailed as the new "leader of the free world".

In the turbulent times of US President Trump's rise to power, Brexit and multiple global crises, she was long seen as the bedrock in a country concerned with maintaining its enviable growth and employment rates.

Germans have thanked her by keeping her in power ever since she became their youngest and first female chancellor in 2005.

"Mutti" (Mummy) Merkel, with her pragmatic, modest and reassuringly bland style, seemed to have perfected the art of staying in power in a wealthy, ageing nation that tends to favour continuity over change.

Seemingly devoid of vanity and indifferent to the trappings of power, she lives in a Berlin flat with her media-shy scientist husband Joachim Sauer, shops in a local supermarket and spends holidays hiking in the Alps.

Though frequently criticised for sitting out tough challenges, Merkel has punctuated her reign with bold decisions - from scrapping nuclear power after the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan, to opening German borders to more than a million asylum seekers since 2015.

'Merkelvellian'

Merkel was born Angela Dorothea Kasner in 1954 in the northern port city of Hamburg.

Weeks later her father, a leftist Lutheran clergyman, moved the family to a small town in the communist East at a time when most people were headed the other way.

Biographers say life in a police state taught Merkel to hide her true thoughts behind a poker face.

Like most students, she joined the state's socialist youth movement but rejected an offer to inform for the Stasi secret police while also staying clear of risky pro-democracy activism.

A top student, she excelled in Russian, which would later help her keep up the dialogue with President Vladimir Putin. He was a KGB officer in Dresden when the Berlin Wall fell in 1989.

During that momentous upheaval, Merkel joined the nascent Democratic Awakening group. It later merged with the Christian Democrats (CDU) of then-chancellor Helmut Kohl, who fondly if patronisingly dubbed Merkel his "girl".

Merkel's mentor was not the last politician to underestimate her and pay the price.

When Kohl became embroiled in a campaign finance scandal in 1999, Merkel openly urged her party to drop the self-declared "old warhorse".

The move, which has been described as "Merkelvellian", sparked her meteoric rise.

Before September's election she was seen as likely to exceed the 16-year reign of Kohl - but given her current struggles to build a new government, all bets are off.

merkelpoliticsprofiledcu
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

What you need to know about the coalition deal for new Merkel government

Far-right AfD almost as popular as Social Democrats: poll

Confidence grows for deal on new government as deadline draws near

Merkel enters final stretch in coalition-building marathon

'Serious differences' still blocking government deal, says Merkel

Social Democrats hit record low in popularity, survey shows

Merkel calls for end to talks on new government as power ebbs away

How the left-wing of the SPD are still trying to sabotage a new government
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'My daughter and I got dual citizenship to secure her future after Brexit'

Inflated pigs’ bladders vs. jesters: the difference between Fastnacht and Karneval

'Germany’s network agency should stop telling parents to smash their kids’ toys'
Advertisement

The wink face emoji - are Germans flirting with you or not?

The Berlin Wall - the 10 most famous quotes about the barrier

'Abuse of power': black travellers describe their ordeals with German customs

The rise, fall and open road of Germany's former 'Stalin City'
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The Berlin Wall - the 10 most famous quotes about the barrier
  2. German police association calls for complete legalization of cannabis
  3. The wink face emoji - are Germans flirting with you or not?
  4. Woman hospitalized after scalding legs in witch’s cauldron at carnival parade
  5. Munich named traffic jam capital of Germany (again)
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/02
Political correctness gone mad
07/02
Proof of Language Proficiency Exception
07/02
Need ELSTER online help
07/02
Private language tutors in Frankfurt
07/02
Mods - why was my topic deleted from the forum?
07/02
Buying an old (1960s) apartment vs new
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
View all notices
Advertisement