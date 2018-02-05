Woman hospitalized after scalding legs in witch’s cauldron at carnival parade

File photo: DPA

UPDATE: A young woman in southwest Germany has sustained serious injuries after her legs got into a witch’s cauldron full of hot water during carnival festivities on Saturday.

The police reported on Monday that they have begun investigations into *negligent bodily harm and possible neglected assistance at the carnival parade in Eppingen, Baden Württemberg. They are currently searching for two people disguised in witch costumes.

A spokesperson for the Heilbronn police close to Eppingen told Südwestrundfunk (SWR) radio that a group of spectators had carried the 18-year-old to the cauldron, presumably in jest.

Then one person dressed as a witch lifted the young woman up and another opened the cauldron and she was held over the hot water, the spokesperson added.

But for reasons yet unknown, the 18-year-old found herself knee-deep in the hot water and those in the vicinity simply went on without taking care of her, the police report.

She was afterward taken to a specialist hospital due to serious injuries.

The cauldron had been placed above an open fire which was on a car and being pulled by several people.

At present it is being clarified whether an open fire like the one that was set up was permitted at all during the carnival procession.

The association "Hexenzunft Eppingen," writes on its website that the parade - which attracts hundreds of participants, many of whom dress up as witches - has been taking place since 2003.

Numerous users criticized the association at the weekend for posting pictures of the event on Facebook, but failing to address the incident involving the young woman.

“Something like this should not happen,” mayor of Eppingen Klaus Holaschke (independant) told local newspaper Heilbronn Voice. The incident is to be processed at the town’s city hall on Monday.

*This article has since been corrected. Previously, The Local had reported that the young woman had been thrown into the cauldron, that police were investigating into serious bodily harm and that they had been searching for six people with regards to the incident.