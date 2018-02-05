Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Woman hospitalized after scalding legs in witch’s cauldron at carnival parade

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
5 February 2018
12:15 CET+01:00
offbeatbaden-württembergaccidentcarnivalparadepolicewitch

Share this article

Woman hospitalized after scalding legs in witch’s cauldron at carnival parade
File photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
5 February 2018
12:15 CET+01:00
UPDATE: A young woman in southwest Germany has sustained serious injuries after her legs got into a witch’s cauldron full of hot water during carnival festivities on Saturday.

The police reported on Monday that they have begun investigations into *negligent bodily harm and possible neglected assistance at the carnival parade in Eppingen, Baden Württemberg. They are currently searching for two people disguised in witch costumes.

A spokesperson for the Heilbronn police close to Eppingen told Südwestrundfunk (SWR) radio that a group of spectators had carried the 18-year-old to the cauldron, presumably in jest.

Then one person dressed as a witch lifted the young woman up and another opened the cauldron and she was held over the hot water, the spokesperson added.

But for reasons yet unknown, the 18-year-old found herself knee-deep in the hot water and those in the vicinity simply went on without taking care of her, the police report.

She was afterward taken to a specialist hospital due to serious injuries.

The cauldron had been placed above an open fire which was on a car and being pulled by several people.

At present it is being clarified whether an open fire like the one that was set up was permitted at all during the carnival procession.

The association "Hexenzunft Eppingen," writes on its website that the parade - which attracts hundreds of participants, many of whom dress up as witches - has been taking place since 2003.

Numerous users criticized the association at the weekend for posting pictures of the event on Facebook, but failing to address the incident involving the young woman.

“Something like this should not happen,” mayor of Eppingen Klaus Holaschke (independant) told local newspaper Heilbronn Voice. The incident is to be processed at the town’s city hall on Monday.

*This article has since been corrected. Previously, The Local had reported that the young woman had been thrown into the cauldron, that police were investigating into serious bodily harm and that they had been searching for six people with regards to the incident. 

offbeatbaden-württembergaccidentcarnivalparadepolicewitch
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

New year health resolutions every expat in Germany should make

Two mindsets that can change a child’s life

Related articles

Braunschweig could soon get Germany’s first 'floating crosswalk'

Inflated pigs’ bladders vs. jesters: the difference between Fastnacht and Karneval

The wink face emoji - are Germans flirting with you or not?

‘Reality check’: Police union head criticizes uni after string of sexual assaults

German police association calls for complete legalization of cannabis

Head of far-right AfD ‘mistakenly’ votes for refugees to bring families to Germany

'Abuse of power': black travellers describe their ordeals with German customs

Far-right distribute tear gas on streets as tensions in Cottbus remain high
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The wink face emoji - are Germans flirting with you or not?

The Berlin Wall - the 10 most famous quotes about the barrier

'Abuse of power': black travellers describe their ordeals with German customs
Advertisement

The rise, fall and open road of Germany's former 'Stalin City'

10 reasons why you really should visit North Rhine-Westphalia

Goodbye, Xing: the growing success of LinkedIn in Germany

Everything that changes in Germany from February 2018
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The Berlin Wall - the 10 most famous quotes about the barrier
  2. German police association calls for complete legalization of cannabis
  3. The wink face emoji - are Germans flirting with you or not?
  4. Merkel enters final stretch in coalition-building marathon
  5. North Korea 'using Berlin embassy to supply nukes': spy chief
Advertisement

Discussion forum

06/02
Mods - why was my topic deleted from the forum?
06/02
Psychotherapists and psychiatrists
06/02
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
06/02
Vorversicherungsnachweis for the NHS in the UK
06/02
Space rocket launches and ISS docking news
06/02
Shipping wrapped presents to the US
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
View all notices
Advertisement