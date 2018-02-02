Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Man who killed granny and two police officers sentenced to life in jail

2 February 2018
crimemurderbrandenburg

Man who killed granny and two police officers sentenced to life in jail
The location where the man had run over two police officers in February 2017. Photo: DPA
2 February 2018
A German court on Friday sentenced to life in prison a 25-year-old man who murdered his grandmother before killing two police officers by running them over with his car.

In the triple murder a year ago, the man first stabbed to death his 79-year-old grandmother while under the influence of drugs, at Müllrose, a small town near the eastern city of Frankfurt an der Oder.

The defendant, who was not publicly named, then sped off in a car and caused several road accidents before he ran over two officers at a temporary checkpoint set up to stop him.

The suspect was arrested shortly afterwards near the Polish border.

A German life sentence means a convict spends at least 15 years behind bars and can be kept in custody beyond that if still deemed a threat to society.

crimemurderbrandenburg
