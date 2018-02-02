Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Head of far-right AfD ‘mistakenly’ votes for refugees to bring families to Germany

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
2 February 2018
16:22 CET+01:00
afdrefugeesbundestagoffbeat

Share this article

Head of far-right AfD ‘mistakenly’ votes for refugees to bring families to Germany
Bernd Baumann. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
2 February 2018
16:22 CET+01:00
The Alternative for Germany (AfD) rode a wave of anger at the government’s refugee policy to land itself 90 seats in parliament. But apparently they haven’t quite mastered the Bundestag’s voting system yet.

Throughout campaigning for the national election last year the AfD positioned itself as the anti-refugee party. They spoke out for deporting rejected asylum seekers, closing Germany’s border and were against refugees offered subsidiary protection from being able to reunite with their families.

So naturally, when the Bundestag came to vote on family reunifications for people with subsidiary protection on Thursday, the whole AfD voted against a government bill which would allow for a small number of reunifications starting in August.

The AfD instead put forward their own bill which proposed that family reunifications should be completely abolished for people with subsidiary protection, many of whom are Syrians.

Strangely though, there appeared to be a rebel among the AfD’s number, none other than their own parliamentary manager, Bernd Baumann.

Baumann voted for the government bill, which continued a moratorium on family reunifications until the end of July. But the bill, which passed by a margin of 376 against 298, also stated that as of August, 1,000 direct relatives of refugees with subsidiary protection would be able to come to Germany each month.

On Friday the AfD told Spiegel that Baumann had not in fact had a Damascene conversion (no pun intended) but had made a mistake.

“The mistaken way in which he voted naturally does not reflect his political opinion,” AfD spokesman Christian Lüth said.

Allowing refugees to bring their families to Germany has been a point of contention in both rounds of coalition talks since the September election. The Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) are dead against allowing for direct family to join loved ones in Germany, despite research showing that it would not lead to a sharp rise in new refugee arrivals.

Had Baumann’s unusual vote been intentional, he would not have been the first AfD politician to have a dramatic change of heart. A local politician for the far-right party made headlines in January when he quit the state executive board after deciding to convert to Islam.

afdrefugeesbundestagoffbeat
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

New year health resolutions every expat in Germany should make

Two mindsets that can change a child’s life

Related articles

Bundestag votes to sharply cap refugee family reunions

Far-right distribute tear gas on streets as tensions in Cottbus remain high

Hasselhoff says he never had anything to do with fall of Berlin Wall

Far-right AfD member converted to Islam in protest at church's gay marriage stance

Merkel’s Union reaches agreement with SPD on refugee family reunions

Eintracht Frankfurt hope to start movement by banning AfD members from club

Walnut trees allowed to shed their nuts on cars, Frankfurt court rules

Student in southern Germany finds free digs - at seniors' home
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Everything that changes in Germany from February 2018

Let’s be careful before we talk about rising anti-Semitism in Germany

7 events across Germany you won’t want to miss this February
Advertisement

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

The times when learning German has made me feel like a real geek
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany
  2. Everything that changes in Germany from February 2018
  3. Hasselhoff says he never had anything to do with fall of Berlin Wall
  4. 7 events across Germany you won’t want to miss this February
  5. Duisburg pensioner lies dead in flat for three years before being found
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/02
How to increase a bank overdraft permanently
03/02
What TV channels show the super bowl?
03/02
Laws regarding recreational drones
03/02
Need ELSTER online help
02/02
Arbeitlosengeld for Freelancers
02/02
Private German tutor recommendations in Berlin
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
View all notices
Advertisement