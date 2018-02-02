Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Digitalization will destroy every tenth German job within five years: survey

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
2 February 2018
12:55 CET+01:00
jobsworking in germanytechnologydigitalization

Share this article

Digitalization will destroy every tenth German job within five years: survey
Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
2 February 2018
12:55 CET+01:00
German companies are currently desperate to find more workers. That could all be about to change, if the results of a new survey are to be believed.

A study by the IT association Bitkom seen by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Friday, projects that 3.4 million jobs in Germany will become redundant in the next five years, as robots and algorithms take over the work of humans.

Given the fact that there are currently around 33 million people in regular employment in Germany, that figure amounts to roughly every tenth job in the country.

The survey by Bitkom among 500 companies with more than 20 employees across a wide range of sectors also shows that every fourth firm sees its existence as threatened by digitalization.

Bitkom director Achim Berg criticized the German government for paying far too little attention to digitalization and its impact on Germany’s future.

“During the World Economic Forum in Davos almost every event had something to do with artificial intelligence. In Berlin I’ve heard far too little about this,” he said.

Bitkom drew particular attention to the communications technology sector which had 200,000 employees in the 1990s but only has around 20,000 now.

“In only 15 years we have lost 90 percent of jobs in this sector - due to digitalization,” said Berg.

He warned that banks and insurance companies could be next to feel the brunt of the digital revolution, adding that Germany should experiment with an unconditional basic income. “We need to try it and see if it works,” Berg said.

But the findings are likely to prove highly controversial.

Researchers at the Mannheim Research Institute claim that digitalization has created more, not less jobs. They claim that computers will take over specific functions rather than complete jobs and also argue that the increased profitability of companies through digitalization will allow them to take on more personnel.

Europe's Leading Job Site for
International Talent - The Local Jobs
jobsworking in germanytechnologydigitalization
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

New year health resolutions every expat in Germany should make

Two mindsets that can change a child’s life

Related articles

Goodbye, Xing: the growing success of LinkedIn in Germany

German unemployment in January at lowest figure in over 25 years

Shortage of primary school teachers to dramatically worsen: study

Thousands of metalworkers to down tools this week

2.7 million workers paid less than minimum wage in 2016, study finds

Industrial strikes loom as talks with German union collapse

Europe roots for German union in battle for higher pay

Germany discovers what self-check out is… 10 years after rest of the world
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Everything that changes in Germany from February 2018

Let’s be careful before we talk about rising anti-Semitism in Germany

7 events across Germany you won’t want to miss this February
Advertisement

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

The times when learning German has made me feel like a real geek
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany
  2. Everything that changes in Germany from February 2018
  3. Hasselhoff says he never had anything to do with fall of Berlin Wall
  4. 7 events across Germany you won’t want to miss this February
  5. Duisburg pensioner lies dead in flat for three years before being found
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/02
How to increase a bank overdraft permanently
03/02
What TV channels show the super bowl?
03/02
Laws regarding recreational drones
03/02
Need ELSTER online help
02/02
Arbeitlosengeld for Freelancers
02/02
Private German tutor recommendations in Berlin
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
View all notices
Advertisement