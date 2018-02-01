Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Duisburg pensioner lies dead in flat for three years before being found

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 February 2018
14:20 CET+01:00
lonelinesspensionersageing

Share this article

Duisburg pensioner lies dead in flat for three years before being found
Illustrative photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 February 2018
14:20 CET+01:00
A pensioner lay dead in his apartment in western Germany for almost three years before workmen found his body, police reported on Wednesday.

A man in the western city of Duisburg died in his home in May 2015 at the age of 72, most likely of natural causes.

But nobody noticed his death, the Rheinische Post reports. For almost three years, no family or friends enquired after him. Even his neighbours failed to notice that he had disappeared. Although his mail box was overflowing with post, nobody raised the alarm.

The pensioner’s landlord also never noticed at first. His rent was debited from his account every month via standing order.

Only after the landlord increased the rent in 2016 did anyone start to realize that something wasn’t right. But the landlord satisfied himself with sending a series of threatening letters of a period of more than a year, warning the man that he was behind on his rent.

At the end of 2017 the landlord lost his patience and sent a worker around to change the locks. Even that though lead to no response from the tenant. Assuming that the man had left home without giving notice, the building owner sent around hand workers to carry out renovations in mid-January.

On entering the flat, the workmen discovered a corpse which was so decayed that all that remained in parts was a skeleton.

Police were later able to date his death via a newspaper which lay open on a table.

According to the police, the fact that many people moved in and out of the pensioner's building is a possible reason why nobody seemed to have noticed the smell of the decomposed body.

Politicians and religious leaders have warned recently that loneliness among pensioners is a serious but underreported problem in Germany.

Ulrich Lilie, head of the protestant charity Diakonie, called in January for more political and social commitment against social isolation.

“We need an alliance of politics and social groups such as churches, charities, sports clubs and cultural institutions," Lilie told Funke Mediengruppe on Friday. He added that loneliness is an under-reported problem that cuts right through society.

“Bringing lonely people back into society is a task that cannot simply be left to commercial providers such as Facebook or dating agencies," he stated.

Social Democrats (SPD) health expert Karl Lauterbach told Bild that "loneliness among people over 60 increases mortality as much as heavy smoking does. Lonely people die earlier and suffer from dementia more often. There must be a person responsible for the issue, preferably in the Ministry of Health, who coordinates the fight against it."

lonelinesspensionersageing
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

New year health resolutions every expat in Germany should make

Two mindsets that can change a child’s life

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

Student in southern Germany finds free digs - at seniors' home

Calls grow for Germany to follow UK example and combat rising loneliness

Seniors' Xmas ragout turns out to be dog food

Drowned man encased wife's head in concrete

Pensioners get biggest ever boost for 2016

Police give forgetful senior €44k 'birthday gift'

Daredevil pensioner in reckless road rampage

Not forever young, but a champion at 85
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Everything that changes in Germany from February 2018

Let’s be careful before we talk about rising anti-Semitism in Germany

7 events across Germany you won’t want to miss this February
Advertisement

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

The times when learning German has made me feel like a real geek
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany
  2. Everything that changes in Germany from February 2018
  3. 7 events across Germany you won’t want to miss this February
  4. Far-right AfD member converted to Islam in protest at church's gay marriage stance
  5. Hasselhoff says he never had anything to do with fall of Berlin Wall
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/02
Word of the day
02/02
Arbeitlosengeld for Freelancers
02/02
How to check Rentenversicherung contribution
02/02
What TV channels show the super bowl?
02/02
The German IHK mafia want me to pay!
02/02
Unemployment benefits for non-EU citizen
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
View all notices
Advertisement