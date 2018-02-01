Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Bundestag votes to sharply cap refugee family reunions

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 February 2018
14:23 CET+01:00
refugeesasylumgrand coalitionvote

Share this article

Bundestag votes to sharply cap refugee family reunions
Chancellor Angela Merkel submitting her vote on Thursday. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
1 February 2018
14:23 CET+01:00
Germany's parliament voted after a heated debate on Thursday to resume family reunions for temporary refugees from mid-year but sharply restrict the number of relatives arriving at 1,000 a month.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere defended the law, which passed by a margin of 376 against 298, as "a compromise between humanity and responsibility... between generosity and realism".

The measure was agreed Tuesday in ongoing coalition talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative camp and the Social Democrats, in the hope of launching a new joint government by late March.

Germany, which has taken in more than a million asylum seekers since 2015, stopped family reunions for such "subsidiary" status refugees in March 2016 to slow the mass influx.

Those with subsidiary status are not considered political or war refugees, but are temporarily spared deportation on safety grounds.

An increasingly heated debate on immigration has pitted left-leaning parties and pro-refugee groups against conservatives and the far-right, anti-Islam Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

AfD lawmaker Christian Wirth argued that refugees should reunite with their families back in their home countries, for example in what he called "protected zones in Syria".

He also charged that "Merkel's 2015 decision to allow German borders to be overrun by a migrant flood... was a flagrant breach of the law" and accused her government and the EU of a plot to replace Europe's population with Arabs and Africans.

The issue of how many subsidiary-status refugees are allowed to bring their spouses or children had become one of the most contentious in the coalition talks.

Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats also agreed in principle to cap Germany's total annual intake at about 200,000 asylum seekers a year.

Under the new law, family reunions will remain suspended until the end of July, after which up to 1,000 relatives a month, plus an unknown number of yet to be defined "hardship cases", will be allowed to come to Germany.

The refugee aid group Pro Asyl slammed the law as "absolutely insufficient" and a victory for the "hardliners" in Merkel's Bavarian sister party the CSU.

The Greens party accused the Social Democrats of caving on the issue, while the parliamentary head of the far-left Die Linke party Dietmar Bartsch charged that "this law is arbitrary, morally questionable and inhumane".

refugeesasylumgrand coalitionvote
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

New year health resolutions every expat in Germany should make

Two mindsets that can change a child’s life

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

Head of far-right AfD ‘mistakenly’ votes for refugees to bring families to Germany

Social Democrats hit record low in popularity, survey shows

Far-right distribute tear gas on streets as tensions in Cottbus remain high

Merkel’s Union reaches agreement with SPD on refugee family reunions

Town deliberates stopping refugee arrivals, citing lack of school spots

How the left-wing of the SPD are still trying to sabotage a new government

Tensions still high: renewed conflicts in Cottbus between locals and foreigners

Vietnamese oil exec 'kidnapped' in Berlin jailed for life in graft trial
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Everything that changes in Germany from February 2018

Let’s be careful before we talk about rising anti-Semitism in Germany

7 events across Germany you won’t want to miss this February
Advertisement

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany

The times when learning German has made me feel like a real geek
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 mistakes everyone makes when they first arrive in Germany
  2. Everything that changes in Germany from February 2018
  3. 7 events across Germany you won’t want to miss this February
  4. Far-right AfD member converted to Islam in protest at church's gay marriage stance
  5. Hasselhoff says he never had anything to do with fall of Berlin Wall
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/02
Word of the day
02/02
Arbeitlosengeld for Freelancers
02/02
How to check Rentenversicherung contribution
02/02
What TV channels show the super bowl?
02/02
The German IHK mafia want me to pay!
02/02
Unemployment benefits for non-EU citizen
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
View all notices
Advertisement