Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Student in southern Germany finds free digs - at seniors' home

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 January 2018
11:35 CET+01:00
studentsoffbeatold agehousingloneliness

Share this article

Student in southern Germany finds free digs - at seniors' home
Marit Meinhold. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 January 2018
11:35 CET+01:00
A young student has won a competition to live in a senior citizen's home for free. In return for spending time with the residents, she gets free room and board.

Since the autumn, Marit Meinhold has been living free of charge in an apartment in the senior citizens' residence "Tertianum" - and in return spends around 20 hours a month with the residents.

The 25-year-old gained her room in the old folks' home after beating a large group of other applicants.

She will live for one year in an apartment in the city centre, which according to "Tertianum" would normally cost €2,800. The room also comes with a cultural programme, a doorman and a three-course menu.

Her new flat mates - people like Barbara Closs, Heinz Zingler and Erika Doser, all of whom are over 80 years old - say they value their encounters with their young neighbour at lunch and other joint events.

Anna Schingen, the initiator of the project, explains that it is a matter of promoting intergenerational exchange. At the same time it is also a possibility to create attention with the action.

Gerontologist Sonja Ehret from the University of Heidelberg says that the project could work. In today's world, many people in old age feel like they are no longer needed, according to the researcher. They also experience loneliness when the rest of the family do not live in the same place as them.

An exchange between the generations could help here. Human encounters advance us and our minds. And they also offer some protection against depression and dementia," said Ehret.

SEE ALSO: Calls grow for Germany to follow UK example and combat rising loneliness

studentsoffbeatold agehousingloneliness
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Walnut trees allowed to shed their nuts on cars, Frankfurt court rules

'Unique dance moves': Frankfurt nightclub to throw party in zero gravity

Wanted man caught by cops after urinating outside police station

Germany discovers what self-check out is… 10 years after rest of the world

Calls grow for Germany to follow UK example and combat rising loneliness

Gambling ban on Cologne seniors’ illegal bingo game to be lifted

Woman disguised as dominatrix ties man to his bed and robs him

Firefighters called to emergency room to free woman’s fingers from blender
Advertisement

Recent highlights

These are the 15 most romantic towns in Germany

'We reclaimed what was taken from my Jewish grandparents - German citizenship'

The German words I want to use, but just don’t dare
Advertisement

How learning to ski helped me shake off my German winter blues

10 fascinating facts you almost certainly never knew about Munich

‘Verbal attacks have become part of everyday Jewish life in Germany’

'Getting German citizenship enabled me to see my family for the first time in years'
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These are the 15 most romantic towns in Germany
  2. Woman dies after crash with police car in central Berlin
  3. Walnut trees allowed to shed their nuts on cars, Frankfurt court rules
  4. Germany's oldest bookseller, 95, packs suspense in last chapter
  5. German police disperse Kurdish protest against Turkish offensive
Advertisement

Discussion forum

30/01
Anyone here keep chickens?
30/01
Complicated TESA issues
29/01
How to determine your tax class
29/01
Where to play volleyball
29/01
Where to pay tax on German pension received in UK
29/01
Rules of the road for cyclists
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
View all notices
Advertisement