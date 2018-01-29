Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

German government 'strongly condemns' car firms' tests on humans, monkeys

AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 January 2018
11:01 CET+01:00
vwemissionstestinghumansanimalsdieselgate

Share this article

German government 'strongly condemns' car firms' tests on humans, monkeys
A VW Tiguan in Wolfsburg, Lower Saxony. Photo: DPA
AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 January 2018
11:01 CET+01:00
The German government on Monday strongly condemned revelations that three carmakers had tested the effects of diesel fumes on monkeys and humans, adding that it had asked BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler to explain themselves.

"I strongly condemn the exhaust tests," said acting transport minister Christian Schmidt. "This has once again damaged trust in the auto industry."

An association financed by several car companies supported tests not only with monkeys, but also with humans, according to media reports. But while the head of the study says these tests had nothing to do with the ‘dieselgate’ emissions scandal, politicians have  condemned the disclosures. 

Founded by Daimler, Bosch, BMW and VW, the European Research Association for Environment and Health in the Transport Sector (EUGT) sponsored a study in 2013 in which humans were exposed to nitrogen dioxide, Stuttgarter Zeitung (SZ) and Süddeutsche Zeitung reported on Sunday.

25 young, healthy people inhaled nitrogen dioxide at different concentrations for several hours at an institute at the University Hospital in Aachen.

But according to the EUGT, which was dissolved in 2017, no effects could be determined as a result of the testing.

The head of the university institute,Thomas Kraus, moreover told the German Press Agency (DPA) on Monday that these tests have no connection to the emissions scandal.

The study took place long before the VW diesel scandal and dealt with nitrogen dioxide values comparable to that in the environment, Kraus said, adding that despite the fact that car companies supported the study, this "in no way influenced the researchers."

Last week, the New York Times reported that investigations taking place in the US regarding the VW emissions scandal had shown that monkeys had been exposed to harmful substances during testing.

According to the newspaper, 10 monkeys in 2014 were locked in airtight chambers and left to watch cartoons as they breathed in diesel fumes from a VW Beetle.

On Sunday, Daimler reacted to both tests with "shock." A spokesperson said that the tests were "condemned in the strongest terms" and that the company distanced themselves from the EUGT.

"Even though Daimler had no influence on the experimental setup, we have initiated a comprehensive investigation into how this could have occurred."

The disclosures sparked widespread outrage, led by Chancellor Angela Merkel who strongly condemned the latest controversy to hit the nation's powerful but scandal-tainted auto industry.

"These tests on monkeys or even humans are in no way ethically justified," said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Politicians in the state of Lower Saxony, a prominent VW shareholder, are also calling for clarification of the allegations.

The state's minister of economic affairs and VW supervisory board member Bernd Althusmann described the animal experiments as "absurd and inexcusable."

Althusmann told the DPA that, in addition to a full explanation and a comprehensive report to be submitted to the supervisory board, he expects "hard consequences" for those responsible for these animal experiments.

Another VW supervisory board member, who is also the minister president of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil, said: "It is disgusting and absurd to allow ten monkeys to inhale car exhaust fumes for hours in order to prove that pollution has allegedly decreased."

VW said they take criticism of the tests "very seriously" and apologize "for the misconduct and misjudgement of individuals."

The 'dieselgate' scandal got underway in 2015 when the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported that VW had installed illegal so-called defeat devices in hundreds of thousands of 2.0-litre engines in the US since 2009.

VW subsequently admitted that some 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide, including 8.5 million in Europe, had been fitted with the software and that nitrogen dioxide values had been manipulated.

vwemissionstestinghumansanimalsdieselgate
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

More self-driving tech in VW's next-generation Golf

Despite emissions scandal, Volkswagen clinches record sales

VW and Silicon Valley firm aim to build driverless cars by 2021

Rejected Christmas trees used as animal feed in Stuttgart zoo

Berlin mourns sudden death of month-old polar bear cub

VW fires 'dieselgate' executive in his US jail cell

Cowbells are more important than a good night's sleep, Munich court rules

'No longer fearful': how wild boars are thriving in Berlin
Advertisement

Recent highlights

These are the 15 most romantic towns in Germany

'We reclaimed what was taken from my Jewish grandparents - German citizenship'

The German words I want to use, but just don’t dare
Advertisement

How learning to ski helped me shake off my German winter blues

10 fascinating facts you almost certainly never knew about Munich

‘Verbal attacks have become part of everyday Jewish life in Germany’

'Getting German citizenship enabled me to see my family for the first time in years'
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These are the 15 most romantic towns in Germany
  2. Woman dies after crash with police car in central Berlin
  3. Walnut trees allowed to shed their nuts on cars, Frankfurt court rules
  4. Germany's oldest bookseller, 95, packs suspense in last chapter
  5. German police disperse Kurdish protest against Turkish offensive
Advertisement

Discussion forum

30/01
Anyone here keep chickens?
30/01
Complicated TESA issues
29/01
How to determine your tax class
29/01
Where to play volleyball
29/01
Where to pay tax on German pension received in UK
29/01
Rules of the road for cyclists
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
View all notices
Advertisement