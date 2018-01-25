Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Wanted man caught by cops after urinating outside police station

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 January 2018
09:16 CET+01:00
policepeeingoffbeathamburg

Share this article

Wanted man caught by cops after urinating outside police station
Illustrative photo: Bundespolizei
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 January 2018
09:16 CET+01:00
The nearest free-to-use public toilet was only ten metres away. Nonetheless a Hamburg man who had an arrest warrant against him took the bold decision of urinating next to a police station door.

At around 7.30pm on Tuesday the man undid his zipper at the outer wall of Hamburg central station and proceeded to relieve himself directly next to the entrance to the train’s police station, according to the police report.

An officer who spotted the man confronted him and pointed out his misconduct. When the officer requested his identification papers and ran an identity check, he found that an arrest warrant had been issued against him.

The warrant was issued in October of last year after the man failed to pay a fine that had been handed to him for a previous conviction.

The 25-year-old will now spend 45 days behind bars. Why he chose not to use the free public toilet next door remains a mystery.

SEE ALSO: Woman disguised as dominatrix ties man to his bed and robs him

policepeeingoffbeathamburg
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'Unique dance moves': Frankfurt nightclub to throw party in zero gravity

1 cent döner: police calm crowds after kebab shop opens with very generous offer

Truck driver goes on wild rampage through northern Bavaria

Secret mobile phone surveillance by German authorities on the rise: report

Hamburg named German state with most congested motorways

Germany discovers what self-check out is… 10 years after rest of the world

Tensions still high: renewed conflicts in Cottbus between locals and foreigners

Gambling ban on Cologne seniors’ illegal bingo game to be lifted
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How learning to ski helped me shake off my German winter blues

Local historian discovers forgotten 80-metre section of Berlin Wall in woods

Germany discovers what self-check out is… 10 years after rest of the world
Advertisement

Why Berlin remains the Bitcoin capital of Europe in 2018

Berlin to push ahead with plan to give Alexanderplatz an American makeover

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Leading member of far-right AfD in Brandenburg converts to Islam
  2. Germany discovers what self-check out is… 10 years after rest of the world
  3. Local historian discovers forgotten 80-metre section of Berlin Wall in woods
  4. Why Berlin remains the Bitcoin capital of Europe in 2018
  5. How learning to ski helped me shake off my German winter blues
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/01
Websites for online trading of stocks and shares
26/01
Rules of the road for cyclists
25/01
How to bring cash from India to Germany?
25/01
Berlin ranks among top global cities
25/01
Unemployment benefits for non-EU citizen
25/01
Sending passport to the US consulate Frankfurt
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
15/01
Never Such Innocence
11/01
BMW 320d Touring Xdrive for sale; €13,995
11/01
Never Such Innocence
04/01
Nanny Agency not to be recommended. Achtung System Straub
View all notices
Advertisement