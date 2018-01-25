Wanted man caught by cops after urinating outside police station

Illustrative photo: Bundespolizei

The nearest free-to-use public toilet was only ten metres away. Nonetheless a Hamburg man who had an arrest warrant against him took the bold decision of urinating next to a police station door.

At around 7.30pm on Tuesday the man undid his zipper at the outer wall of Hamburg central station and proceeded to relieve himself directly next to the entrance to the train’s police station, according to the police report.

An officer who spotted the man confronted him and pointed out his misconduct. When the officer requested his identification papers and ran an identity check, he found that an arrest warrant had been issued against him.

The warrant was issued in October of last year after the man failed to pay a fine that had been handed to him for a previous conviction.

The 25-year-old will now spend 45 days behind bars. Why he chose not to use the free public toilet next door remains a mystery.

